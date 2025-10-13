Beneil Dariush eyes one more title run ahead of UFC 322 return

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush is ready for one more title run ahead of his battle with Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 322.

For the longest time, Beneil Dariush has been an interesting contender in the UFC’s lightweight division. Unfortunately, he’s never quite been able to earn a title shot, but he’s certainly some close. As we look ahead to the immediate future, the 36-year-old likely has one more big run left in him at 155 pounds – and his latest hopeful path to gold started with a win over Renato Moicano this past June.

Now, at UFC 322, Dariush will battle Benoit Saint Denis in a really important fight for both men. If Beneil is able to get his hand raised, and in a decisive manner, he could be right back in the championship picture after many had already written him off.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Dariush spoke openly about his setbacks, as well as what he hopes to accomplish moving forward.

Dariush looks ahead to a hopeful title run

“It’s good to be coming off a victory – losing is really hard for me,” Dariush told MMA Junkie Radio. “I’ve spent a lot of time on my craft and believe I’m the best in the world and I want my opportunity to prove it. Unfortunately I fell short, but now I’ve got to work to get back to that position.

“I don’t feel like I’m going to slow down. I think things are going to turn around and I’m going to go on an even greater run than I was on before.”

“He’s very well rounded,” Dariush said. “I can win in many different ways, and I can also lose in many different ways. It’s going to be a tactical fight and ultimately I think whoever is more well-rounded is going to win this fight. I have to make sure I’m staying sharp on everything. Offense, defense and all the in between. It’s the little gaps in MMA that make a big difference, so I just have to stay sharp.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie