Deiveson Figueiredo reveals biggest surprise from UFC Rio

By Harry Kettle - October 13, 2025
Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo has revealed what surprised him from his victory over Montel Jackson at UFC Rio last weekend.

On Saturday night, Deiveson Figueiredo got himself back on track in the UFC’s bantamweight division. He was able to defeat Montel Jackson and although it was a fairly close fight, the judges gave him the nod, ensuring that the Brazilian sensation remains a contender at 135 pounds.

RELATED: UFC Rio winner eyeing No. 1 contender bout following nail-biter at home

As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if Figueiredo is eyeing up an eventual shot at the world title. He’s one of the few contenders who has yet to throw down with champion Merab Dvalishvili, but it may require one or two more wins before he’s vaulted into actual consideration.

In a post-show appearance, Figueiredo explained what surprised him about his clash with Jackson in Rio.

Figueiredo looks back at UFC Rio win

“It was kind of surprising how well he was able to defend my takedown attempts and everything,” Figueiredo said on the ESPN+ post-fight show. “But we trained really hard. … He actually landed and connected a punch at the end of the first round, but nothing apart from that. I was able to put on a good fight.”

“It’s amazing,” Figueiredo said. “It’s really, really amazing to be able to live this moment with a crowd here, to feel like a champion. It’s contagious. It’s amazing.”

“(I’ll fight) whenever UFC wants me to fight,” Figueiredo said. “Maybe year-end. If the UFC wants it, maybe it can set me up nicely to dispute for the belt.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe should be next for the former flyweight champion? Is he a legitimate bantamweight title contender? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

