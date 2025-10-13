Johan Ghazali meets Malaysian Prime Minister: “It was truly an honor”

A 90-minute conversation with Malaysia’s Prime Minister confirmed Johan Ghazali‘s influence extends beyond the ring. The teenage sensation discussed combat sports and national pride with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Ghazali met Ibrahim on Wednesday, October 8, inside the government complex in Putrajaya. The 18-year-old Malaysian-American recently secured a devastating knockout over Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35, extending his highlight reel to seven victories since joining the organization.

The meeting validated a teenager who carries Malaysia’s Jalur Gemilang flag into ONE Championship’s global spotlight. Moreover, walking into the Prime Minister’s Office alongside his parents felt surreal for someone who started his ONE career with a 16-second knockout in February 2023.

Ghazali discovered Ibrahim possessed genuine knowledge about his fights. For example, the conversation touched on politics, mindset, and Muay Thai’s growth in Malaysia. For the Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp athlete, it confirmed his role as ambassador.

What surprised Ghazali most was Ibrahim’s detailed fight knowledge. The Prime Minister referenced specific performances, particularly praising the teenager’s second bout against Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai as his favorite.

“I just wanna say thank you to him for making the time. I’m extremely grateful. It was truly an honor to meet someone like the Prime Minister. He’s a very charismatic and funny guy,” he said.

“We had a great chat. We talked about a lot of things, from Muay Thai to politics. We talked about mindset. We talked about Malaysia. It’s a big step for Muay Thai and Malaysia, and I’m happy to be the pioneer of this sport.”

Johan Ghazali discusses ONE’s Malaysian future

Ibrahim’s knowledge extended to Johan Ghazali’s most recent performance. The Prime Minister watched the teenager’s walk-off knockout against El Jamari just weeks earlier, demonstrating genuine investment in the striker’s career.

The breadth of Ibrahim’s awareness surprised Ghazali, who expected a casual meeting rather than an in-depth discussion with a fan. Ibrahim referenced multiple fights from the striker’s seven-bout ONE run with specific detail.

Following their meeting, Ibrahim shared his thoughts through official social media channels. Moreover, the Prime Minister praised qualities beyond knockout power, highlighting Ghazali’s character and anti-bullying advocacy work with Malaysian youth.

When asked whether the meeting could bring ONE back to Malaysia, Ghazali expressed confidence in future opportunities.

“He is actually pretty educated on all my fights. He talked to me about my second fight in ONE Championship, and how he liked that one the most. He even watched my last fight against Zakaria El Jamari,” he said.

“100 percent. It’ll be bigger and better.”