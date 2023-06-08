Ali Abdelaziz issues fiery response to Dillon Danis for “How’s Noah” comment: “You are an embarrassment”

Ali Abdelaziz and Dillon Danis had a heated back-and-forth on social media on Wednesday.

Danis and Abdelaziz have never seen eye-to-eye due to Danis’ relationship with Conor McGregor, and Abdelaziz managing Khabib Nurmagomedov. To no surprise, after Islam Makhachev questioned why he didn’t have a blue check anymore, Danis took a dig at him.

you need to get your blue belt before you get the blue tick you bum https://t.co/nq7W25rJIU — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 7, 2023

“You need to get your blue belt before you get the blue tick you bum,” Danis tweeted.

Just a few hours after Danis’ tweet, Abdelaziz sent his own tweet with a screenshot of an article stating that he slapped Danis at UFC 268.

Stop talking trash to the champion your bum https://t.co/dmLwWHJmF3 pic.twitter.com/jvLgWDQMkw — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 7, 2023

“Stop talking trash to the champion you bum,” Abdelaziz responded.

To no surprise, Dillon Danis had a quick response to Ali Abdelaziz and asked him how Noah was. Of course, at the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference, Conor McGregor brought up the fact Abdelaziz had a kid named Noah which not many people knew about.

“How’s Noah?,” Danis responded.

Once Danis asked Abdelaziz about Noah, the manager had a firey response: “Noah is actually a big guy now he can slap you too, you are an embarrassment.”

How would you know? You abandoned him when you became an informant for being a terrorist. https://t.co/bwAdy8GFJA — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 7, 2023

To cap off the back-and-forth with Abdelaziz, Danis took one last shot at the manager and claimed Abdelaziz abandoned his son after he became an informant.

“How would you know? You abandoned him when you became an informant for being a terrorist,” Danis added.

RELATED: Dillon Danis removed from UFC 268 after being slapped by Ali Abdelaziz.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Dillon Danis and Ali Abdelaziz continue to take shots at one another as the two do not like one another. It’s also likely this is not the last of the exchange between the two as they continue to go at it.

As for Danis, he is 2-0 as a pro fighter but has not fought since Bellator 222 in June 2019. Since then, he has been dealing with injuries and was booked to box KSI but that fell through and when he will fight again is uncertain.