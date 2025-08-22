Jarred Brooks to settle rivalry with Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 36
Jarred Brooks gets his chance to silence a persistent critic when he faces Mansur Malachiev in flyweight action. The former strawweight champion moves up a weight class to settle their long-standing rivalry against the dangerous Dagestani contender.
Brooks battles Malachiev in flyweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video on Friday, October 3, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. Both fighters seek to establish themselves in the 135-pound division.
Brooks needs this victory to rebuild his championship credentials after recent setbacks. The Indiana native captured strawweight gold from Joshua Pacio in December 2022 but lost it through disqualification in their controversial rematch.
His interim title victory over Gustavo Balart provided temporary relief before Pacio stopped him via second-round TKO at ONE 171. The trilogy defeat left Brooks searching for a fresh start outside his former division.
The 31-year-old American dominated strawweight competition through punishing wrestling and overwhelming pressure. His world-class grappling skills made him one of the division’s most feared competitors before recent struggles derailed his momentum.
Malachiev represents a dangerous test for the former champion’s flyweight debut. The Russian contender climbed the rankings since joining ONE Championship in June 2023 with his suffocating wrestling and underrated submission skills.
The Moscow-based fighter submitted Jeremy Miado in his promotional debut before suffering his only career loss to Pacio at ONE Fight Night 15. Malachiev responded with impressive victories over Yosuke Saruta and Bokang Masunyane.
Their rivalry developed through social media exchanges and interview comments over recent years. Both fighters claim superiority in the grappling department, creating natural animosity that will finally be settled inside the ring.
Mansur Malachiev to test Jarred Brooks’ experience
Malachiev seeks to continue his impressive ONE Championship run against proven elite competition. The #2-ranked contender brings two-division Eagle FC Championship experience into his biggest opportunity yet.
Jarred Brooks must prove his skills translate effectively to flyweight competition. Victory would revitalize his career while defeat could signal the end of his championship aspirations.
The Dagestani destroyer’s well-rounded arsenal poses problems for any flyweight contender. His stone-cold composure under pressure has carried him through difficult moments against top-ranked opposition.
