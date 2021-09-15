Yoel Romero shares terrifying new photo ahead of Bellator debut

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero shared a terrifying new photo ahead of his Bellator debut this weekend.

Romero makes his long-awaited Bellator debut this Saturday night when he faces off against former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis. Romero was originally set to fight Anthony Johnson during the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, but he was forced out of the tournament due to an eye injury. Now that Romero is healthy, he will be making his Bellator debut as expected this weekend when he faces off against the tough Davis.

Ahead of Romero’s Bellator debut, he took to his social media to share a terrifying photo of himself ahead of his debut with his new promotion. Take a look at the new photo below.

IM BACK !!! @bellatormma on @showtime Saturday, September 18th #seeyousoonboi #soilderofgod

During his time in the UFC, Romero was considered one of the scariest fighters competing in the sport. However, he lost his last three fights in a row in the UFC, albeit to elite fighters in Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa, and Robert Whittaker. At age 44, the UFC decided that it was best to move on from Romero and the promotion decided to let him go.

However, now that Romero is back and healthy, he’s ready to get back into the win column, and in a new division nonetheless. While he competed mainly at 185lbs during his time in the Octagon, Romero will be moving back up to the Bellator 205lbs division.

With a big win over Davis, Romero would immediately become a top title contender at 205lbs. While champion Vadim Nemkov still has to get through the rest of the tournament. once it is completed don’t be surprised to see Romero eventually get his shot at the belt.

How excited are you to see Yoel Romero fight for Bellator?