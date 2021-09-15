Jake Paul issues a bold challenge to Dana White: ‘Why you so scared to get embarrassed’

Jake Paul has issued a bold challenge to Dana White after the UFC boss told him to fight Anderson Silva.

Last Saturday, Silva earned a first-round KO win over Tito Ortiz and many thought a fight against Paul would make some sense. Yet, the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer called out Jorge Masvidal, but White said on Tuesday he would rather see him box Silva.

“I f*****g guarantee you this, you ain’t gonna see Jake Paul calling Anderson Silva out. That I f*****g promise you,” White said. “(Silva is) his size, and he’s actually good. He’s old, which is what Jake Paul likes to fight old guys. He likes to fight old guys that are too small and that are absolutely, positively washed up… Hey, Jake, Anderson’s out (of a UFC contract). Anderson Silva’s out, Jake. Jake? Jake?”

Paul, to no surprise, responded to White and issued a rather interesting challenge to him. He wants to box Masvidal and Amanda Serrano, his training partner, boxes Amanda Nunes, and if they lose he will leave combat sports. He also asked if White is scared to get embarrassed.

. @danawhite why you so scared to get embarrassed?

“Anderson’s out … JAKE JAKE JAKE.. I want your star talent. Your “in their prime” strikers so I can exploit their lack of Boxing ability,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “So let’s do this Me vs. Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Serrano vs. Amanda Nunes… If we win, you let any of your fighters fight me going forward. If we lose, I leave you and your exploitive business along. DANA…DANA….DANA?

Although the proposal is an interesting one, it is highly unlikely Dana White will agree to the offer Jake Paul proposed. He has expressed no interest in working with Paul and that will likely continue despite him winning more fights.

