Scott Coker teases Bellator 205lbs tournament: “It’s the best light heavyweight division on the planet”

Coker and his organization are in the midst of completing the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix, a tournament that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion previously put on the Heavyweight Grand Prix that saw Ryan Bader win. In the past, Coker held a heavyweight tournament, a women’s bantamweight, and a middleweight tournament in Strikeforce, so we all know Coker loves a good bracket.

It appears that Coker is now considering doing another tournament in Bellator once the featherweight one is wrapped up. Speaking to the media following Bellator 252, Coker suggested that the promotion is considering holding a light heavyweight tournament.

“You know, to me, we have three or four weight classes that we could really bring in a tournament. I mean to me, it’s like, our 205lbs-pound weight class could be a great tournament. If you think about all those great fighters we have, I mean to me I always say this, it’s the greatest light heavyweight division on the planet. So to me we have several choices and we’ll sit down with our internal executive group and we’ll sit down with the networks and we’ll figure it out,” Scott Coker told MMAjunkie.com.

Coker also mentioned that Bellator could hold tournaments in the bantamweight or women’s flyweight divisions as well, but he seems to be honed in on light heavyweight and for good reason because it is a solid division. With Vadim Nemkov the champion and with other contenders such as Ryan Bader, Corey Anderson, Phil Davis, and Lyoto Machida on the roster, there is no question Bellator would be able to field eight fighters in a bracket, though few fans would agree that Bellator has the best LHW division in MMA.

