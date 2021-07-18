Dillon Danis offers to fight Tito Ortiz following news of his planned 2021 return

Bellator star Dillon Danis offered to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz following the news of his planned 2021 return.

Ortiz this week announced that he will be returning to the cage sometime later this year. Danis saw Ortiz’s tweet and immediately responded to him, saying that he would be interested in taking on the legend in a fight later in 2021. Check out the exchange below.

Ortiz is 46 years old and he hasn’t fought since a submission win over Alberto Del Rio in December 2019. Since then, Ortiz has worked as the mayor pro temp of Huntington Beach although he recently resigned from his position. The legend is hoping to make his comeback to MMA sometime later this year and it appears as though Danis is willing to fight him even though Ortiz has spent the entirety of his MMA career at higher weights.

Danis is just 27 years old and is somewhat of a big name in the world of combat sports due to his past training with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, and for a while there it looked like Danis might be a future star for Bellator after he picked up two quick wins in 2018 and 2019 by stoppage. However, he has not fought in over two years and at this point, it’s hard to say how serious Danis really is about his MMA career. He is certainly a capable grappler and has the potential to make noise in mixed martial arts just because he is so good on the ground, but with only two fights against sub-par competition, it’s hard to say how good he actually is. With Danis fighting at 175lbs in the past, he would appear to be at a significant weight disadvantage to Ortiz, but nevertheless, he wants this fight.

Do you want to see Dillon Danis fight Tito Ortiz?