Dillon Danis issues vulgar response to YouTuber Jake Paul

Dillon Danis won’t let go of his feud against Youtube star Jake Paul. He’s now taking shots at Paul’s wife.

A few days ago, the stars got in a Twitter beef after Dillon Danis posted “F**k the Pauls.”

His YouTuber rival responded by insinuating that Danis’ girlfriend had hooked up with him. The New Jersey fighter then uploaded a picture with Jake Paul’s wife and fellow Youtube star, Tana Mongeau.

He captioned the picture “I teabagged your wife.”

Mongeau and Paul ripped into Danis following the photo post. Mongeau denied knowing who Danis was and claimed she assumed he was a fan. Meanwhile, Jake Paul responded by mocking Dillon Danis’ career accomplishments (or lack thereof.)

I still can’t get over tana flaming dillon danis😂 when I was an angry husband and said “why tf did u take a pic with him” she said “who is that? what are you talking about” & then she went on to explain that he stood in a line of fans to get a pic with her — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 23, 2019

dillon danis peak was when he got punched by khabib — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 23, 2019

imagine being connor mcgregors best friend and then that’s it… that’s the end of the story — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 23, 2019

Jake Paul’s tirade seemed enough to end the beef. But not so fast, as quickly Danis responded.

your peak is being able to taste Dillon Danis’ dick every night you kiss your wife. 😘🍆 https://t.co/lYFswns39u — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 23, 2019

“Your peak is being able to taste Dillon Danis’ d**k every night you kiss your wife.”

Fan reaction to the post was skewed. Some called Danis a savage, others called for a fight between the two.

Dillon Danis last fought on June 2019 when he submitted Max Humphrey during the first round at Bellator 222. Since then, he has made headlines for other reasons such as ripping Tyron Woodley’s rap performance and getting punched during a club attack.

On the other hand, Jake Paul is a YouTube star first and foremost. He is part of a Youtube group known as Team 10 but also fought in an amateur boxing match against fellow Youtuber, Deji. Paul also makes rap disses on his platform. He previously made a rap video diss aimed at his brother which you can watch here, and almost always makes videos about his enemies. We can likely expect one aimed at Dillon Danis. However, judging by Danis’ disapproval of Tyron Woodley’s rapping, a diss video would only add fuel to the fire.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/25/2019.