Dillon Danis believes everyone calls him out because he’s on top and ‘always will be on top’

Dillon Danis believes he is and will always be on top of the fight game.

Danis, who is 2-0 in his career, is set for his third fight under the Bellator banner. While many fighters come and go in the sport, ‘El Jefe’ believes he will remain near the top for a long time.

“All these guys are kind of going to be gone in a couple of months or a year. A lot of these fighters come and they go. Look at Ben Askren he came onto the scene,” Dillon Danis said to The Schmo. “I tried calling him out when he was undefeated. I wanted to fight him when he was undefeated. And, I feel like that would have been an easy matchup for me and look what happened to him. A lot of these fighters come and go. I’m the only one that kind of has been mentioned and on top for a while. And, I continue to be and I always will be on top.”

Something he says he doesn’t like about being on top is fighters always call him out and then never act on it. He believes people use his name to gain attraction from fans. But, when he agrees to a fight he doesn’t hear anything from them.

“I mean, when you are at the top you got to have everyone coming after you. It comes with the territory, it doesn’t bother me too much. What kind of bothers me is these guys don’t want to actually fight me. They don’t want to do anything,” Dillon Danis said. “They just want to use for clicks and media and clout is what bothers me. A lot of the times, I’ll be saying I want to fight someone this or that and it never comes to fruition. And, people are blaming me. It is the other guy, so that kind of bothers me. I think people just use my name for media and it looks like I am the one that doesn’t want to do anything. But, f**k everybody to be honest.”

There is no question the confidence is there for Dillon Danis who remains adamant he is the biggest name in the sport.

What do you make of Dillon Danis saying he is on top of the sport and will always be on top? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/9/2020.