Bellator 250 loses two key fights at the last minute

The Bellator 250 card, which airs tonight on CBS Sports, has unfortunately lost two anticipated matchups at the last minute.

According to a report from MMA Fighting, a Bellator 250 main card fight between Veta Arteaga and Desiree Yanez and an undercard fight between Nick Newell and Zach Zane have been scratched from the lineup.

A middleweight tilt Ty Gwerder and Dalton Rosta has been bumped to the main card to replace the scrapped Arteaga vs. Yanez fight.

MMA Fighting did not specify why these UFC 250 fights were cancelled, however, Yanez confirmed on Instagram that her bout fell through because Arteaga tested positive for COVID-19.

““My fight is unfortunately cancelled tonight due to my opponent getting tested positive for COVID,” Yanez wrote. “I really don’t know what to say other than I was more than ready for battle and still am. Bellator is going to get this match up back as soon as they possibly can.

“I am beyond devastated, but everything happens for a reason.”

While that clears up the reason for the cancelation of the Arteaga vs. Yanez fight, the reason the Newell vs. Zane fight has been scratched from Bellator 250 is still unclear. Stay tuned for updates on that.

Bellator 250 will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between the division’s former champion Gegard Mousasi, and reigning Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima.