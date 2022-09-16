A.J. McKee hopeful for possible crossover bout with PFL’s Anthony Pettis: “That would be kind of lit, low-key”

Former Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee is down for some crossover fights.

‘Mercenary’ has been out of action since his rematch with Patricio Pitbull in April. Their first outing nearly a year prior saw McKee win the featherweight title by first-round submission. In the rematch, the Brazilian flipped the script and regained his championship by decision.

Following the first loss of his career, the 27-year-old made the call to move up in weight. McKee is currently set to face UFC veteran Spike Carlyle at Bellator 286 in October. The bout will be one of the last fights on the former champion’s contract.

A.J. McKee has been vocal about wanting to be paid what he is worth. If it takes leaving Bellator, the former featherweight champion is willing to do that. One destination that he could land in is PFL.

If he lands there, the 27-year-old already has a name in mind that he would like to face. McKee revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he would love a clash with former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

The former featherweight champion is also willing to fight ‘Showtime’ in the Bellator cage as well. Regardless of the opponent, however, McKee is down for a crossover bout.

“I’d love to fight Anthony Pettis. That would be kind of lit, low-key. S—, that would be a great crossover,” McKee says. “Pettis is a pioneer and OG in the game. I’ve been watching him for a long time, and he has a special spot in my heart. I would love to test myself against him. I know I’m the best fighter in the world, and that’s what I want to prove.” (h/t Sports Illustrated)

“Rampage Jackson calls me my father’s revenge,” McKee continued. “Getting my father the recognition and respect he deserves in this sport is extremely important to me. Every time we see Khabib [Nurmagomedov], he shows my father true respect. I cherish that. I respect the way Khabib stepped away, and I respect the relationship he had with his father. For me, my entire career is making sure my father and my last name get the respect it deserves.”

He concluded, “…I need to get acclimated in 155. I have to get used to the power and keep my speed and make sure that I’m dialing in properly at 155 pounds. After this, I’ll need to know pretty quickly if Patrício [Pitbull] is willing to step up to the plate.”

