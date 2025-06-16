Belal Muhammad reiterates his desire for showdown with rival Kamaru Usman

UFC star Belal Muhammad has reiterated his desire to fight rival Kamaru Usman at some point in the future.

As we know, Belal Muhammad is a former UFC welterweight champion. He lost the belt to Jack Della Maddalena and since then, fans have been wondering what could be next for him. He’s unlikely to get an immediate title shot and instead, he’s been linked with fights against Kamaru Usman and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

While it appears as if Shavkat is currently on the shelf, Usman returned to winning ways last weekend with a triumphant victory over Joaquin Buckley. Muhammad made it known immediately after the fight that he wanted to battle ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, but it seems as if Kamaru already has his eyes fixed on the title.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Muhammad once again declared his interest in facing Usman.