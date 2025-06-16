Belal Muhammad reiterates his desire for showdown with rival Kamaru Usman

By Harry Kettle - June 16, 2025

UFC star Belal Muhammad has reiterated his desire to fight rival Kamaru Usman at some point in the future.

Kamaru Usman Belal Muhammad

As we know, Belal Muhammad is a former UFC welterweight champion. He lost the belt to Jack Della Maddalena and since then, fans have been wondering what could be next for him. He’s unlikely to get an immediate title shot and instead, he’s been linked with fights against Kamaru Usman and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad teases Kamaru Usman fight after his UFC Atlanta victory

While it appears as if Shavkat is currently on the shelf, Usman returned to winning ways last weekend with a triumphant victory over Joaquin Buckley. Muhammad made it known immediately after the fight that he wanted to battle ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, but it seems as if Kamaru already has his eyes fixed on the title.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Muhammad once again declared his interest in facing Usman.

Muhammad still wants Usman fight

“What I see, what I want, I wanted him to get on the mic and call me out,” Muhammad said. “I think that’s the next one that makes sense. That’s the only fight that makes sense. If you’re talking about the division, we have history. We’ve been going back and forth. It’s a clear No. 1 contender fight. He’s calling for the belt, 185, 170, but I’m No. 1. I’m still the guy at the top.

“So let’s do it. I think you could pick the date, pick the time, the place, and I’ll be ready for it. Watching this fight, I see you’re not going to take me down like that. I think will look like the fifth round, will look like the whole fight when we fight. It’s not going to be what Buckley was.

“It’s going to be a lot harder, I think it will be all on the feet, it will definitely be a fun fight and I’m excited for it. I’m ready for it and it gets me hyped. I’ve been waiting for it, I’ve been wanting it, so hopefully the UFC makes it.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

