Paddy Pimblett reveals huge mistake Ilia Topuria’s opponents make

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 15, 2025

Paddy Pimblett believes he knows the key error that Ilia Topuria’s opponents have made.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria

Topuria is undefeated in his pro MMA career thus far. He has a record of 16-0, and he’s the former UFC Featherweight Champion. “El Matador” secured massive victories over Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski.

Pimblett has observed Topuria’s wins, and he thinks “El Matador’s” opponents have played right into his hands.

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA NAMES ‘PAIN IN THE ASS’ UFC CONTENDER WHO HE WANTS TO FIGHT

Pimblett Details Mistake Topuria’s Opponents Make

Appearing on Tom Aspinall’s “Fighters Talk,” Paddy Pimblett said he has no plans of boxing with Ilia Topuria if the two share the Octagon in the future.

“I know I’d beat him,” Pimblett said. “Funny cuz I get laughed at for it. But I know I beat him. We’ve already talked about gameplans to beat him. And I know how to beat him. No one goes for his weaknesses when they fight. Everyone just decides to have a boxing match with him. I’m not going to come out and have a boxing match with him. I’m going to beat him with my all-around MMA game.”

“As I said, I know I’d beat him up. And I reckon I’d proper hurt him and just shut everyone up even more, like I love to do.”

Whether or not Charles Oliveira will avoid that mistake at UFC 317 remains to be seen. Topuria and Oliveira will meet on June 28 to determine a new UFC Lightweight Champion. Islam Makhachev will officially vacate the gold once the bout starts.

As for Pimblett, he awaits word on his next opponent. “The Baddy” is coming off a dominant victory over former multi-time Bellator champion Michael Chandler. Many believe it was the most impressive showing of Pimblett’s career, and many are calling for “The Baddy” to face a top five opponent.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ilia Topuria Paddy Pimblett UFC

