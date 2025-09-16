Jarred Brooks identifies key weakness in Mansur Malachiev: “He is very ‘guillotinable'”

Jarred Brooks promises to exploit crucial technical flaws when their heated rivalry finally reaches its conclusion. The former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion believes his Russian rival’s defensive habits create submission opportunities that will determine their long-awaited showdown.

Brooks faces Mansur Malachiev in flyweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Friday, October 3, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 32-year-old American seeks redemption at a new weight class after consecutive losses shattered his momentum.

Their feud escalated from competitive banter into personal warfare over the past 18 months. What began as American versus Dagestani wrestling supremacy debates transformed into venomous exchanges across social media platforms. The psychological warfare eventually spilled into direct messages that revealed the depth of their mutual animosity.

Brooks endured relentless mental pressure from Malachiev’s camp throughout their rivalry buildup. The Russian’s team flooded his inbox with threatening messages designed to disrupt his preparation and confidence. However, Brooks remained focused on studying film rather than engaging in online battles.

Countless hours analyzing Malachiev’s fighting patterns revealed exploitable weaknesses that Brooks plans to target immediately. The former champion identified specific moments when his opponent becomes vulnerable to submissions, particularly during scrambling situations and defensive transitions.

“The past year and a half, this guy’s been sending me direct messages. He doesn’t really understand English that much, but he’s just trying to get into my head. His whole team has been sending me messages and all that stuff,” Brooks said.

“He leaves his neck out because he is very ‘guillotinable’. He likes to tire his opponents out by letting them push forward and try to finish at a pace that he’s used to. But I’m gonna bring a twister full of fists and come at him a million miles an hour.”

Jarred Brooks views Mansur Malachiev fight as fresh start

Jarred Brooks needs this victory to resurrect his championship aspirations after devastating setbacks against Joshua Pacio. The trilogy loss via second-round TKO at ONE 171 left him searching for new purpose and direction in his career.

Moving to flyweight represents more than a weight change for Brooks. The fresh division provides an opportunity to rebuild his reputation against elite competition while avoiding immediate rematch obligations. His experience advantage could prove decisive against contenders seeking their breakthrough moments.

Unfinished business with Pacio remains prominent in Brooks’ long-term planning. The Filipino champion’s upcoming challenge against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 173 could create future opportunities if both fighters emerge victorious from their respective assignments.

“I did lose. That’s OK, but I’ll be damned if I’m not going to come back. I’m a dog that gets bitten, and then I’m gonna bite you back three times as hard,” Brooks said.

“If I don’t ever get a chance to fight Pacio again, I’ll just prove it with somebody else until the stars match up again.”