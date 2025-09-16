Lerone Murphy needs to be next for UFC featherweight title shot, says UFC commentator

By Harry Kettle - September 16, 2025
Lerone Murphy

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Lerone Murphy needs to get the next featherweight title shot.

As we know, Lerone Murphy seems to be in position for a crack at the UFC featherweight championship. He’s been waiting a long time for this opportunity and with the champion Alexander Volkanovski seemingly being very interested in the fight, it definitely feels like it’s on the verge of happening.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling explains why he should face Lerone Murphy in a No. 1 contender fight

However, between Diego Lopes finishing Jean Silva, Aljamain Sterling being in the mix and Movsar Evloev still lingering, things are looking pretty stacked at the top of the division. Still, Murphy knows what he’s done to put himself in this spot, and he knows that the champ is invested in the bout too.

In a recent video, Michael Bisping explained why he believes Murphy should still get the call despite Noche UFC’s main event result.

Bisping backs Murphy title shot

“If Jean Silva had done something massive, if he had knocked out Diego Lopes, if he had submitted him, if he had finished him, or even if he just won in any way, he might have just got the opportunity to fight Volkanovski before Lerone Murphy,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “So I think it’s clear as day now: Lerone Murphy will be fighting Alexander Volkanovski.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Bisping will obviously want to see his fellow Englishman fight for the title but at the same time, it feels like the majority of hardcore MMA fans know that this is probably the right way to go.

Who do you believe deserves to face Alexander Volkanovski next for the UFC featherweight title? Will any of the contenders currently in the mix be able to defeat him? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

