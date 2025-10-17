Melissa Croden: “My big goal is to become female Stipe [Miocic]”

Melissa Croden eyes a path similar to the one taken by Stipe Miocic as she enters the cage for her UFC debut. This will take place on Saturday at UFC Vancouver as the Canadian combatant takes on Tainara Lisboa. Prior to UFC Vancouver on October 18th, Croden appeared on MMA Canada to cover several key subjects ahead of this massive moment.

One thing that was touched on was ‘Scare’ Croden’s future goal of being in firefighting and when touching on how long that has been a centred goal, Croden said [via MMA Canada],

“For the last number of years, it has been. Just when I decided to move back to the city, that’s kind of when I decided to do that because the way that Calgary Fire Department works is you don’t have to have your 10[01’s to do it. So, I wouldn’t have to go back to school. Their schedule would support like my pursuit in having a family myself.” “So, it was just one of those obvious things in my mind that I’d want to do. It’s just the camaraderie in the tri services like fire, police, EMS is an environment that I’m very much used to. I think fire specifically fire is more like being with your bros at the gym. So, I think I would fit in very well there.” “Like I love EMS. I love the chaos of the job and like the intensity of the job. The people that I’ve worked with are very close to me. My old partners in EMS are coming to my fight Vancouver as well. So they’re very close to me.” “But yeah, I think my big goal is to become female Stipe [Miocic]. That’s like [laughs] another big goal on the list. So, I’m gonna make it happen. When I say I’m gonna do something, I usually do it. So, it’ll probably happen [laughs].”

The Stipe Miocic confluence and fighting fires contrasted with fighting people

After mentioning that it seems like there are some similar crossover elements between life as a professional fighter and what it’s like to be a firefighter day to day, Croden stated [via MMA Canada],