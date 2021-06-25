Julian Lane gets slapped after starting scuffle at BKFC 18 weigh-ins (Video)

Julian Lane was up to his usual tricks on Friday night.

Lane, who might best be known for his famous line of ‘let me bang, bro’ on The Ultimate Fighter is now competing in BKFC. The 33-year-old has been competing in sans gloves promotions since 2018. On Friday, however, after he weighed in, he confronted his opponent, Jake Bostwick. He got right into his face which Bostwick didn’t like so he slapped the TUF veteran. The two then had to be separated but Lane continued to slap himself in the face.

The video of Lane getting slapped was caught on BKFC’s live stream, which can be seen around the 18:30 mark.

Julian Lane (12-9-1 MMA) is currently on a two-fight losing skid where he dropped a split decision to Thiago Alves back at BKFC 12 last September. Prior to that, he suffered a TKO loss to Jim Alers and is currently just 1-3 in BKFC. His lone win was a decision over Tom Shoaff back in June of 2019.

BKFC 18 goes down Saturday, June 26 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The card is a good one with four titles on the line as well as the BKFC debut of UFC veteran, Pearl Gonzalez. Julian Lane, meanwhile, headlines the prelims against Bostwick who’s 1-0 in BKFC after defeating Tyler Voger at BKFC 14 in November.

Main Card

Joey Beltran (230.4) vs. Sam Shewmaker (230.2) – heavyweight championship

Hector Lombard (203.6) vs. Joe Riggs (201.3) – 205lbs championship

Luis Palomino (154.9) vs. Tyler Goodjohn (154.2) -155lbs championship

Thiago Alves (174.3) vs. Ulysses Diaz (173.7) – 175lbs championship

Pearl Gonzalez (125) vs. Charisa Sigala (123)

Preliminaries

Jake Bostwick (175.9) vs. Julian Lane (174.1)

Bruce Lutchmedial (154.6) vs. Eddie Hoch (155.6)

Eduardo Concepcion (182.7) vs. Gabe Brown (188.1)

Francisco Ricchi (181.8) vs. Brian Maxwell (181.7)

Jarod Grant (135.9) vs. Travis Thompson (135.8)

Josh Alvarez (159.5) vs. Paul Tague (160.5)

Montaser Aboughaly (153.3) vs. Luke Parson (155.2)

Steve Herelius (242.2) vs. Juan Torres (243.7)

Alan Arzeno (164.9) vs. Yosdenis Cedeno (166.2)

