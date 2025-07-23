Anna Jaroonsak builds new life away from Bangkok: “We want the gym to feel like a family”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2025

Anna Jaroonsak has discovered that sometimes the best way to rediscover your fighting passion is by helping others find theirs. The Thai sensation has traded Bangkok’s bustling streets for Phuket’s tropical paradise.

Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak

She makes her return against Bulgarian striker Teodora Kirilova in an atomweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video in U.S. primetime on August 1. After a two-year hiatus from competition, the 21-year-old has found renewed purpose in building something bigger than herself.

The decision to relocate wasn’t made lightly for “Supergirl,” who has been honing her skills in Bangkok since she was a toddler. The move represented both a fresh start and an opportunity to create something meaningful for her family.

Her parents had worked tirelessly guiding Anna up the Muay Thai ranks. With age catching up, Anna convinced them to retire from their Bangkok gym and start fresh in Phuket.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend also made the move south, turning the gym into a true family affair. The facility opened on January 1, 2025, and continues growing as word spreads about the personal attention each student receives.

The youngster’s motivation went deeper than business opportunities or Phuket’s serene setting. She wanted to create a healthier environment while building a family-oriented facility that combines world-class instruction with genuine care.

“We moved to Phuket to open a gym because we saw that there are a lot of fighters here, and the weather is much better. In Bangkok, I had air pollution allergies,” she said.

“It was a huge decision, one I thought about for about a year. I wanted them to finally get some rest, so I told them to leave their jobs, and we all moved to Phuket.”

Anna Jaroonsak finds renewed purpose through entrepreneurship

Anna Jaroonsak has discovered that running the gym provides something invaluable – a renewed sense of purpose beyond her own career. The facility operates with a family mentality that creates lasting bonds between instructors and trainees.

Her father serves as head coach, bringing decades of Muay Thai knowledge to ensure authentic instruction. Rather than treating students as customers, they genuinely care about each person’s development.

Subsequently, the project has given “Supergirl” fresh perspective after struggling with mental health issues during her time away. Social media negativity had left her feeling depressed and experiencing panic attacks.

The focus required to build and operate the facility has helped her rediscover the joy that originally drew her to fighting. She handles everything from accounting to marketing, determined to build something authentic.

“My dad is the main coach. The main selling point of our gym is definitely our coaches. We want the gym to feel like a family, not just a place to train,” she said.

“Before, fighting was fun for me, but when the negative comments started coming in, it just wasn’t enjoyable anymore. Taking a break and working on the gym really helped.”

