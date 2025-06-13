“Supergirl” gunning to reinvent herself at ONE Fight Night 34

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 12, 2025

After suffering the first stoppage defeat of her ONE Championship tenure, Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak is back and ready to reinvent herself.

Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak

The Thai striker returns to the ring at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis. She meets Bulgarian standout Teodora Kirilova under women’s atomweight Muay Thai rules on Friday, August 1, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Since arriving in ONE Championship at just 16 years old, “Supergirl’s” skill set has improved with every fight. Her renowned kicks have gotten fiercer. Her punching combinations have gotten heavier.

Those have seen her become a strong name in Muay Thai. Her debut back in 2020 stamped her arrival as she blitzed through Miragros Lopez in the first three minutes.

Since then, she toppled other contenders like Ekaterina Vandaryeva. She also tried her hand in kickboxing to great success. She dominated gritty Spaniard Lara Fernandez in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13.

Her only setbacks have come in the kickboxing world, though. Notably, “Supergirl’s” first loss came to former three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex in January 2023. But she gave a great account of herself to take the Thai all the way to a split decision.

But while fans accepted her first defeat, they were left scooping their jaws from their laps in her second setback. Taking on the accomplished Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 16, she suffered a stunning first-round knockout.

That forced her to take time out to hone her craft in order to reach the next level. Fortunately for her, at only 21, she still has plenty of time on her side.

She improved with time. In fact, her camp kicked off much earlier. “Supergirl” returned to fight camp 12 weeks ago to get better, faster, stronger, and sharper for ONE Fight Night 34’s return.

She took to Instagram to make her mission clear, saying:

“Back to reality. No map. No finish line. Just me and the road.”

Teodora Kirilova looks to soar up the rankings with upset win over “Supergirl”

While many fans are excited to see the return of Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak, it presents a unique opportunity for Teodora Kirilova to upset the apple cart.

The Bulgarian boasts a record of 14-1, with six knockouts to boot. She’s a former three-time European Champion, and a two-time World Champion. That gives her the confidence to believe she can shake up the division against Jaroonsak.

But while “Supergirl” is inspiring a comeback of her own, Kirilova is eager to show the division her true potential.

Her debut came at ONE Fight Night 20 in March last year. She faced off with top contender Shir Cohen. But the jitters of her promotional debut didn’t bode well for her as she suffered a second-round knockout to the fierce Israeli.

With that in mind, it’s clear she wants the best she can get her hands on. “Supergirl” is undoubtedly the definition of that. So if she can outstrike the Thai wonder, her aspirations of a ONE World Title opportunity may not be too far in the future.

