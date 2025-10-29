Masaaki Noiri promises to end Superbon’s reign at ONE 173: “I can finish him”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 29, 2025
Masaaki Noiri

Judges won’t determine this championship story. Masaaki Noiri refuses to leave the biggest moment of his career in anyone’s hands except his own.

The ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion faces Superbon for undisputed gold in the main event of ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena at Tokyo, Japan. This unification battle on home soil represents the culmination of a long-held ambition for the 32-year-old Japanese striker. He set his crosshairs on Superbon from the moment he joined the world’s largest martial arts organization.

His journey wasn’t smooth. After a humbling 0-2 start in ONE Championship, Noiri clawed his way back to contention with a vicious finish over Shakir Al-Tekreeti. Then he shocked the combat sports world with his interim title-winning comeback TKO over Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 this past March in front of his home fans.

Now one win separates him from proving he’s the best 155-pound striker on the planet. The Team Vasileus athlete spent years preparing for this exact moment, studying Superbon’s techniques and developing multiple game plans for different scenarios. That preparation gives him intimate insight into what makes the Thai veteran dangerous.

Noiri acknowledges Superbon’s well-rounded arsenal made lethal by impeccable timing and precision. He dissected the Thai champion’s highlight-reel head kick knockouts over Giorgio Petrosyan and Tayfun Ozcan, understanding the danger those signature weapons pose in every exchange.

“I have been gunning to fight Superbon ever since he became the champion. I’ve always envisioned how I’d fight him,” he said.

“I had plenty of opportunities to study him thoroughly. I’m sure he did the same. I’ve got my game plans locked in and ready. It’s just a matter of figuring out which one to apply.”

Masaaki Noiri sees exploitable flaws in Superbon’s reactive style

Masaaki Noiri recognizes Superbon as a true striking maestro, but he sees exploitable weaknesses beneath the champion’s polished exterior. The Thai veteran’s reactive style works brilliantly against aggressive opponents but becomes a liability when facing someone who can match his patience and control distance.

Tawanchai demonstrated this blueprint twice when he beat Superbon, and Noiri plans to follow similar patterns. The Nagoya native believes his versatility will confuse the champion who expects a pressure-fighting approach. His ability to adjust mid-fight gives him confidence that he can nullify Superbon’s best weapons.

The interim king carries deeper motivation beyond personal achievement. In his eyes, the featherweight kickboxing division isn’t built for two rulers. The interim tag gnaws at him despite how meaningful earning that belt was against Tawanchai. He views November 16 as the day all confusion ends about who sits atop the division.

Leading Japan’s best martial artists in the main event of ONE 173 carries immense pride for Noiri. The pressure could suffocate lesser fighters, but he thrives in these moments. The weight of responsibility fuels him rather than shrinks his confidence heading into battle.

“Superbon probably thinks he can effectively negate my fighting style. But I’m not limited to such a pressure-fighting style, and I’m capable of demonstrating more versatility,” Noiri said.

“I believe that it is crucial for me to knock him out. I have absolutely no intention of scraping by with a decision victory. I’m confident I can finish him decisively.”

