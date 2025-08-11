“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane reveals new motivation: “Providing for my daughter is even more important”

Championship gold pales in comparison to fatherhood for “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane. The Senegalese heavyweight discovered an entirely new source of motivation after welcoming his daughter into the world.

Kane defends his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title against Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 33-year-old makes his first title defense months after becoming a first-time father to a baby girl.

The timing feels almost prophetic for someone whose journey from Senegalese wrestling arenas to ONE Championship represents an unlikely rise to prominence. Fatherhood adds another chapter to his remarkable story while providing deeper purpose beyond personal achievement.

Kane’s daughter arrived shortly after his historic victory over Malykhin, making him the first African-born ONE Championship titleholder. The sequence of events reinforced his belief that everything happens for a reason.

Becoming a father transformed his perspective on competition and legacy. Where once he fought for personal glory and national pride, Kane now carries the responsibility of setting an example for his growing family.

The ONE Heavyweight World Champion understands the challenges ahead as he balances world-class training with new parental duties. Physical separation from his family in Senegal while training in Dubai creates additional sacrifice.

“I’ve got a baby now, I’m a father. It’s a baby girl. I’m very happy now that I’m a father. It’s difficult, you know? Sometimes she cries, and it’s normal,” Kane said.

“I said, ‘Thank you, God. You gave me a baby.’ I am very, very happy. I won [against Malykhin], and after that, I had a baby.”