“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane reveals new motivation: “Providing for my daughter is even more important”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 11, 2025

Championship gold pales in comparison to fatherhood for “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane. The Senegalese heavyweight discovered an entirely new source of motivation after welcoming his daughter into the world.

"Reug Reug" Oumar Kane

Kane defends his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title against Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 33-year-old makes his first title defense months after becoming a first-time father to a baby girl.

The timing feels almost prophetic for someone whose journey from Senegalese wrestling arenas to ONE Championship represents an unlikely rise to prominence. Fatherhood adds another chapter to his remarkable story while providing deeper purpose beyond personal achievement.

Kane’s daughter arrived shortly after his historic victory over Malykhin, making him the first African-born ONE Championship titleholder. The sequence of events reinforced his belief that everything happens for a reason.

Becoming a father transformed his perspective on competition and legacy. Where once he fought for personal glory and national pride, Kane now carries the responsibility of setting an example for his growing family.

The ONE Heavyweight World Champion understands the challenges ahead as he balances world-class training with new parental duties. Physical separation from his family in Senegal while training in Dubai creates additional sacrifice.

“I’ve got a baby now, I’m a father. It’s a baby girl. I’m very happy now that I’m a father. It’s difficult, you know? Sometimes she cries, and it’s normal,” Kane said.

“I said, ‘Thank you, God. You gave me a baby.’ I am very, very happy. I won [against Malykhin], and after that, I had a baby.”

Oumar Kane balances fatherhood with ONE Championship duties

Training in Dubai while his family remains in Senegal creates emotional challenges that weigh heavily on Kane’s mind. The temporary separation represents necessary sacrifice for securing his daughter’s future through continued success.

His relentless work ethic intensified with newfound parental motivation. Every training session carries deeper meaning as he builds financial security for his family.

Kane already constructed a new house in Senegal’s capital where his daughter can grow up comfortably.

“It’s hard, as I train in Dubai. Being away from my family to chase greatness, I have so much to achieve with ONE Championship that I just have to juggle these elements of my life until the time is right to hang up the gloves,” he said.

“If you know me, you know I train, eat, and sleep. This is my life. But now, providing for my daughter is even more important.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Reug Reug

Related

Sonrak

Sonrak details winning strategy ahead of ONE Friday Fights 119: "I have to rely on my timing to counter"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2025
Samingdam
ONE Championship

Samingdam promises "fierce" fight against Sonrak at ONE Friday Fights 119

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2025

Thai power puncher Samingdam NF Looksuan refuses to overthink his approach against Sonrak Fairtex. The 23-year-old striker plans to unleash immediate pressure and force a wild exchange from the opening bell.

Stamp Fairtex
ONE Championship

Stamp Fairtex reveals comeback uncertainty: "This will be a chance to prove myself, whether I can make a comeback or not"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2025

Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex enters unfamiliar territory after nearly two years away from competition. The former three-sport ONE World Champion approaches her return with remarkable vulnerability rather than her usual dominant confidence.

Regian Eersel
Regian Eersel

Regian Eersel receives presidential tribute: "A fighter with an unimaginable passion, perseverance, and Suriname pride"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2025

World titles across multiple combat sports never prepared Regian “The Immortal” Eersel for his latest honor. The Dutch-Surinamese champion received heartfelt recognition from his homeland’s president after defending his ONE Championship crown.

Oumar Kane
Reug Reug

"Reug Reug" Oumar Kane relates to Rodtang: "Our stories are quite similar, just in different countries"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 5, 2025

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane found an unlikely kindred spirit in Thailand’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The towering Senegalese wrestler and compact Thai striker discovered shared experiences that transcend size differences and fighting disciplines.

Shamil Gasanov

Shamil Gasanov reflects on victory over Garry Tonon: "I am happy that I got my revenge today"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 3, 2025
Regian Eersel
Regian Eersel

Regian Eersel addresses pre-fight criticism: "I had to show him, make him feel why I'm the Muay Thai World Champion"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 3, 2025

Regian Eersel made his most emphatic statement yet about his Muay Thai credentials. The Dutch-Surinamese champion silenced doubters with a devastating first-round knockout that left no questions about his place atop the lightweight division.

Jeremy Pacatiw
ONE Championship

Jeremy Pacatiw embraces "risky fight" ahead of ONE Fight Night 34

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 30, 2025

Most fighters avoid dangerous newcomers when their ranking hangs in the balance. But Jeremy Pacatiw sees opportunity where others find risk.

Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong
Rungrawee

Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong details journey from poverty to ONE Championship: "I fight for my family, for my roots"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 30, 2025

Thailand’s Rungrawee “Legatron” Sitsongpeenong carries his family’s struggles every time he steps into combat. The lightweight striker’s journey from cassava fields to global stardom represents Muay Thai’s transformative power.

Teodora Kirilova
ONE Championship

Teodora Kirilova predicts "a real firefight" against Supergirl at ONE Fight Night 34

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 29, 2025

Bulgarian striker Teodora Kirilova isn’t mincing words about her upcoming collision with Thailand’s Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak. The veteran sees fireworks ahead when she steps back into ONE Championship action seeking her first promotional victory.