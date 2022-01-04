Watch | Joe Rogan shows off power with spinning kicks on heavy bag

Joe Rogan is known for his experience in MMA as he has trained in multiple disciplines as well as calling UFC fights for decades now.

The successful podcaster recently showed off his striking power in a video posted to social media.

Rogan is someone that does work out frequently but his ability to destroy the heavy bag with spinning kicks had many followers applauding his obvious power.

The UFC commentator was able to land heavy blows and was praised by the likes of Edson Barboza, Marlon Vera, Fabricio Werdum, Chris Weidman, Max Griffin, Raymond Daniels, and Pedro Munhoz among countless others for his technique.

“Working on perishable skills. 10 rounds on the bag followed by technique work. I wanna sharpen everything up again now that my knees are feeling good. Many thanks to @ways2well for helping me with my injuries and @kneesovertoesguy for the knee strengthening instruction! And shoutout to the great @georgesstpierre for the inspiration from his @rootsoffight shirt!,” Rogan wrote.

In the comments, as mentioned, were MMA fighters being impressed with Joe Rogan’s power and technique. Daniels, known for being one of the best kickboxers in the world, was impressed with the drilling Rogan was doing and his overall technique.

“That’s one of my favorite ways to practice my spin kicks. When you swing the bag like that it works good timing,” Daniels wrote to Rogan.

Joe Rogan last worked back at UFC 269 where he was his usual self adding a ton of excitement to the broadcast. He has taken a step back from working UFC events, as he only works domestic pay-per-views and doesn’t travel anymore. But, when he is back on the mic many fans are excited to hear him as he brings energy to the commentary booth.

What do you make of Joe Rogan’s spinning kicks on the heavy bag?