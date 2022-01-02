Dana White responds to “real challenge” from Jake Paul: “I’m ready to roll buddy. I don’t use cocaine.”

UFC President Dana White has issued a long-winded response after receiving a “real challenge” from boxer Jake Paul.

Paul (5-0) taunted White following his knockout win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley two weeks ago, this while suggesting that Dana was a cocaine user.

The UFC President addressed Jake Paul’s accusations and criticism during a a recent interview on “The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas”:

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul,” Dana White said. “This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

Paul took a couple of days to digest those comments, but proceeded to offer a unique ultimatum to the UFC boss earlier this afternoon.

“Happy new year Dana White. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to:

1. Increase minimum fighter pay to $50k (it’s 12k currently)

2. Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of the UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021)

3. Provide long term health care to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig… Imagine if the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage.

You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with the UFC to fight weak chin Jorge Masvidal.”

To the surprise of many, Dana White not only took the time to address Jake Paul’s counter offer, but did so in the form of a personal video on Twitter.

“Jake you never responded to the challenge. You publicly stated that I use cocaine. I do not. So I told you ‘You can randomly cocaine test me for the next ten years’. I believe that you’re a cheater, and I believe that you use steroids. So I want to randomly steroid test you for the next two years. And that thing that you came out with today, nobody on earth thinks that you wrote that, you’re too stupid.” Dana White said. “For those of you who don’t know, if you’ve ever watched one of his fights and you see when they do the staredown… the guy that’s standing in the middle with the warlock nose and the big warlock wart on his face… Apparently that’s his manager and that guy used to be an accountant for me. And, let’s just say this, he no longer works for me. And I think he’s a scumbag. But, if you two think that you can do it better than we do. You know, that we’re doing this whole (UFC) thing wrong, you can treat the fighters better than we do. Knock yourself out. Go start your own business. It’s easy to do. Get the Warlock on it. He can get it started for you. What you and the warlock should be focused on is your business. You’re tanking. You can’t sell pay-per-views. You don’t know, yeah, you’re calling out Jorge Masvidal because he’s a pay-per-view superstar. Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, these are all superstars. You’re not. You can’t sell pay-per-views so you do whatever the hell you want to do. I’m ready to roll buddy. I don’t use cocaine. Do you use steroids? Let’s do this Jake.”

What do you think of Dana White responding directly to Jake Paul?