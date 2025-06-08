Amanda Nunes shares true reason for initial UFC retirement

Amanda Nunes on Initial Retirement

During an interview with ESPN following UFC 316, Amanda Nunes discussed her initial decision to retire.

“Honestly, when my baby started sleeping through the night,” she said. “Honestly, I wanted to spend time with my new baby. She was so new and I was also burnt out. My last week, I literally looked to my friends and said, ‘I don’t wanna do this anymore. I wanna step away a little bit, rest my mind, my soul, my body. And maybe later if there’s a new girl or something exciting, I definitely come back.”

Harrison recently reacted to Nunes’ plans to return during a chat with media members following UFC 316. Harrison said she wants Nunes to take as much time to prepare as she needs. The UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion said she wants to face a prime version of Nunes.

Back in 2024, Jorge Masvidal appeared on “The MMA Hour” and described sparring matches between Nunes and Harrison as “PPV fights.” At the time, “Gamebred” said he’d lean towards Harrison winning a fight against Nunes. It appears fans won’t have to wonder how a showdown between the two would’ve played out, as Nunes intends to lay claim to the 135-pound gold once again.