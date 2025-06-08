Amanda Nunes shares true reason for initial UFC retirement

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 8, 2025

Amanda Nunes has revealed the true reason she initially decided to retire.

Amanda Nunes UFC 314

Nunes walked away from pro MMA competition after defeating Irene Aldana to successfully retain the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship. That bout took place on June 10, 2023. It didn’t take long for Nunes to tease a return to the Octagon, which was music to the ears of UFC CEO Dana White.

At the conclusion of UFC 316, Nunes got inside the Octagon with newly minted women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison. “The Lioness” revealed her plans to return, and had a staredown with Harrison.

RELATED: KAYLA HARRISON REACTS TO FUTURE UFC TITLE FIGHT WITH AMANDA NUNES

Amanda Nunes on Initial Retirement

During an interview with ESPN following UFC 316, Amanda Nunes discussed her initial decision to retire.

“Honestly, when my baby started sleeping through the night,” she said. “Honestly, I wanted to spend time with my new baby. She was so new and I was also burnt out. My last week, I literally looked to my friends and said, ‘I don’t wanna do this anymore. I wanna step away a little bit, rest my mind, my soul, my body. And maybe later if there’s a new girl or something exciting, I definitely come back.”

Harrison recently reacted to Nunes’ plans to return during a chat with media members following UFC 316. Harrison said she wants Nunes to take as much time to prepare as she needs. The UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion said she wants to face a prime version of Nunes.

Back in 2024, Jorge Masvidal appeared on “The MMA Hour” and described sparring matches between Nunes and Harrison as “PPV fights.” At the time, “Gamebred” said he’d lean towards Harrison winning a fight against Nunes. It appears fans won’t have to wonder how a showdown between the two would’ve played out, as Nunes intends to lay claim to the 135-pound gold once again.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Amanda Nunes UFC

