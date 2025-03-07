Phetjeeja senses cardio will be Kana’s fatal flaw at ONE 172  

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 6, 2025

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Phetjeeja presents a fighting style that’s quicker than a hiccup. At ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang later this month, she intends to utilize that to drag Kana Morimoto into deep waters.  

Phetjeeja

The Thai superstar will enter Japan’s Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23. There, she defends her crown against Kana in a contest between the two best female strikers on the planet.

Given the elite nature of this contest, Phetjeeja refuses to take Kana’s punching prowess lightly. She knows the former four-time K-1 Champion has all the attributes to threaten her throne. 

However, “The Queen” believes Kana’s cardio will not be able to hold up with the pressure and work rate she puts forth – and that’s a flaw the 23-year-old plans to exploit.  

“Kana’s strengths – she has good punches, her hooks are very powerful, and when she fights in close, she has good body shots. And she can fight with both southpaw or orthodox style. Her switching between stances makes it hard for me to predict her movement,” Phetjeeja said. 

“I’m not sure she has the gas for five rounds. Because last year when I watched her fight, she seemed to run out of gas at the end of the second round.” 

Behind enemy lines – Phetjeeja relishing Kana showdown on foreign soil

Entering Japan’s Saitama Super Arena, ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Phetjeeja knows the fans in attendance will be rooting for Kana Morimoto. 

Instead of sizzling in the heat, “The Queen” believes she will bask in the moment. She feels more pressure will be placed upon her. But pressure makes diamonds. And Phetjeeja insists she’ll thrive under the circumstances.  

“Competing overseas is a good experience for me because I have to win by knockout or decisively – otherwise, I’ll lose,” Phetjeeja said. 

“Kana’s advantage could be that this event is held in her home. She should be familiar with the atmosphere and the energy from the fans. Her cheers that day should be deafening.” 

Kana Morimoto ONE Championship Phetjeeja

