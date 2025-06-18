Stamp Fairtex hoping for end-of-year return to ONE

Former three-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex’s absence from competition has been felt by many of her fans. But the Thai superstar spoke out to give a glimmer of hope on when she plans to return.

The 27-year-old hasn’t been seen since she captured the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title. She claimed the crown in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14 in a third-round knockout win over Ham Seo Hee at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

She was due to make the first defense of the belt last year at ONE 167 until a debilitating knee injury put her on the sidelines.

After an agonizing period of rehabilitation, Stamp was due to make her grand return this summer. But unfortunately, her recovery hit a roadblock, ruling her out of action for even longer.

However, Stamp has stepped back into the spotlight to reveal brighter times are ahead. The Thai standout hopes to return to the renowned Circle toward the end of 2025. And while fans are relishing her return, Stamp is even more eager to get back to action.

“I think I’m gonna use this next two months – this month and next month – to look at my knee first because right now it’s full rehab,” she said.

“So I want to know how my knee is. If it’s better, I can schedule. But I think this year, I can fight. I think in six months I can. But it’s up to my knee also. I’m really hungry to fight already.”