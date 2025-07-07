Johanna Persson embracing ONE Championship debut opportunity: “I just want to really enjoy this moment”
Seven years ago, Johanna Persson had never thrown a punch or kicked a pad. Now she’s fighting for world championship gold.
The Swedish striker challenges reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Persson, the title shot represents the culmination of an unlikely journey.
Her path to martial arts wasn’t traditional. Persson grew up in the coastal town of Gavle, Sweden, where soccer dominated her athletic pursuits during her teenage years.
But her aggressive nature on the field created problems. Red cards became a regular occurrence, suggesting she needed a different outlet for her competitive fire.
The discovery of Muay Thai came by chance during her university years. Persson spotted a friend hitting pads during a class and decided to try it herself.
What started as simple exercise quickly became an obsession. Within three months, her coach asked if she wanted to compete, and everything changed.
“I grew up in a simple household where my parents worked hard and made sure our family maintained a good bond every time. We ate together, went out together, and did a lot of other things such as holidays and vacations together,” she said.
“I was playing soccer when I was young, when I was 15 or 16. I was pretty aggressive when I played soccer. I had a lot of red cards due to a lot of fouls.
“I started training because I needed something to do and just for some exercise. And then, when I was three months in, my coach asked me if I wanted to fight. After that, my training had more of a purpose, and then I was hooked.”
Johanna Persson ready to embrace rare championship opportunity
Johanna Persson’s rise through the ranks happened faster than anyone expected. The Swedish striker captured multiple titles including the prestigious WBC Muay Thai World Championship earlier this year.
Now she faces the biggest test of her career against a champion who has dominated the division for nearly five years. Few fighters get the chance to compete for ONE Championship gold in their promotional debut.
Rather than feeling overwhelmed by the pressure, Persson has chosen to embrace the moment. She understands how rare this opportunity truly is.
Her preparation has included extensive visualization, from walking to the ring to the final bell. She wants to be ready for every aspect of the experience.
“I am trying to see everything and visualizing how the fight goes. From walking to the ring to the first seconds of the fight, the rounds, and all that stuff. I am trying to get used to the feeling and getting used to everything around this opportunity, too,” she said.
“I am just trying to enjoy the moment because how many times will this happen to me? I don’t know. Pressure aside, I just want to really enjoy this moment instead of feeling nervous or anxious.”
Topics:Johanna Persson ONE Championship