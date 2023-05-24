UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes aim at Dana White: “You made a fight, the night of the fight”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has taken aim at UFC President Dana White.

Sterling and White’s war of words continues following White’s initial jab at his bantamweight kingpin. White previously stated that Sterling was an individual who “couldn’t get out of his own way.” From there, the pair have pursued to poke at one another to the media and the general public.

The main issue stemmed from Sterling needing more time to heal up to face Sean O’Malley in his next title defence. Following Sterling’s win over Henry Cejudo earlier this month, White already had a date pencilled in for the next bantamweight title fight instead of giving Sterling time to recover and relax.

In a recent video posted to Sterling’s YouTube channel, the 33-year-old addressed a number of issues he has with White and how he feels he’s been treated by his boss over the years.