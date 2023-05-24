UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes aim at Dana White: “You made a fight, the night of the fight”
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has taken aim at UFC President Dana White.
Sterling and White’s war of words continues following White’s initial jab at his bantamweight kingpin. White previously stated that Sterling was an individual who “couldn’t get out of his own way.” From there, the pair have pursued to poke at one another to the media and the general public.
The main issue stemmed from Sterling needing more time to heal up to face Sean O’Malley in his next title defence. Following Sterling’s win over Henry Cejudo earlier this month, White already had a date pencilled in for the next bantamweight title fight instead of giving Sterling time to recover and relax.
In a recent video posted to Sterling’s YouTube channel, the 33-year-old addressed a number of issues he has with White and how he feels he’s been treated by his boss over the years.
Aljamain Sterling addresses UFC boss Dana White’s remarks
“I’ll play the character, but get me in on the joke, but not when you’re to keep doing this stuff, making me look like a bi**h,” Sterling stressed. “Like, nah, bro, you’re not going to keep doing that to me, dog. Get the f**k out of here. Dana, get out of here with that. I’ve done everything the UFC has asked me to do – two partially torn biceps, went through two training camps like that, fought through them, beat Petr Yan, former champion. (I) beat T.J. Dillashaw, former champion.
“And then you’ve got Henry Cejudo, ‘the greatest combat athlete of all-time,’ I beat this guy, also with a partially torn bicep tendon. I got stem cells. Every time they have asked me to fight, I put my nuts on the table and I showed out every single time and won. At what point do I get credit from the UFC, from Uncle Dana?”
RELATED: DANA WHITE’S POWER SLAP LEAGUE ACCUSED OF FALSIFYING SOCIAL MEDIA ENGAGEMENT
During an exclusive interview with Fansided MMA, while promoting the newly formed Power Slap League, White addressed the comments made by Sterling.
White fires back
“I didn’t give him enough credit?” White replied when asked about. Sterling’s comment.
“Well, first of all, I didn’t hear what he said, number one,” continued White, before repeating what Sterling had said about the proposed O’Malley match-up. “Number two, I’m not the one that went out and said, ‘If my body holds up,’ when I’m promoting a fight. If you’re not healthy, don’t take the fight.”
“We’ll have somebody else fight, we’ll do somebody else for the interim title,” White added. “Don’t say you’re going to go out and fight and then start saying stuff like, ‘If my [body holds up].’ What’s the first thing that happened? As soon as I was at the [UFC Vegas 73] press conference, I was asked, ‘Is Aljamain Sterling really going to fight or not?’”7
On Wednesday, Sterling took notice of White’s recent remarks and suggested the pair discuss their problems over a phone call instead of in the public eye.
I’m a phone call away boss! Respectfully, you made a fight, the night of the fight, without a single word of it mentioned to me or checking on my injuries. I have a personal life outside of fighting. But once again, I’ll show up and piss in everyone’s Cheerios…again.
Cheers 🥂
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 24, 2023
“I’m a phone call away boss! Respectfully, you made a fight, the night of the fight, without a single word of it mentioned to me or checking on my injuries. I have a personal life outside of fighting. But once again, I’ll show up and p*ss in everyone’s Cheerios….again. Cheers.”
Sterling and O’Malley are set to clash at UFC 292 on August. 19. in Boston, Massachusetts. O’Malley is coming off a split-decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 last October. As for Sterling, his victory over Cejudo marked his third successful title defence.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Aljamain Sterling Dana White UFC