Joe Rogan heaps praise on UFC welterweight Ian Garry: “He’s on his way up”

By Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2023

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has high hopes for rising UFC 170-pounder Ian Garry.

Ian Garry

There is a lot of buzz surrounding the Irishman Garry. “The Future” has gotten off to a red hot start in his pro MMA career with an undefeated 12-0 record.  He is 5-0 under the UFC banner. Garry is fresh off an impressive first-round TKO victory over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte. Garry earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his efforts. The win also earned Garry a spot in the top 15 UFC welterweight rankings.

Joe Rogan on Ian Garry

During an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan told MMA legend Bas Rutten that he thinks Ian Garry has the “It” factor and is well on his way to becoming a big deal (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“(He’s) undefeated, so confident and so intelligent,” Rogan said. “Beating Daniel Rodriguez like that in the last fight, and being the first guy to stop Rodriguez (with strikes) – that’s a big deal. He’s got it. Whatever ‘it’ is, he’s got it. He’s on his way up.”

RELATED: BRYAN BATTLE SAYS IAN GARRY WILL AVOID FIGHTING HIM AS THE IRISHMAN KNOWS HE’D GET KNOCKED OUT

Garry already has his sights set on a potential opponent. He has called for a clash inside the Octagon with Neil Magny, who is the number 11-ranked UFC welterweight. Magny is a bit tied up at the moment, as he’s scheduled to face Philip Rowe at UFC Jacksonville on June 24. With that said, Garry did tell Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” that he’s willing to wait. He even said he’d still be willing to fight Magny if he loses because he has a bigger name than Rowe.

Garry is looking to follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor as an Irishman who captured Cage Warriors gold, and then became a UFC champion.

