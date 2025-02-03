Sean Strickland explains why his fight style changes from gym to Octagon

By Harry Kettle - February 3, 2025

UFC star Sean Strickland has explained why his fight style changes between bouts in the gym and what he does inside the Octagon.

Sean Strickland

As we know, Sean Strickland is a pretty eccentric guy. In addition to some of his outlandish views, there are also multiple videos of him training pretty hard in the gym – and that’s an understatement. However, some have often questioned why he doesn’t always bring that same kind of energy when he’s competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

RELATED: Sean Strickland blasts MMA judging criteria ahead of UFC 312 rematch against Dricus du Plessis

He tends to be more tactical, and doesn’t throw caution to the wind quite as much with his striking. Of course, against Dricus du Plessis on Saturday, the overwhelming expectation is that we’re going to be treated to something pretty special – as was the case in their first encounter.

During a recent interview, Strickland was asked about this talking point and gave a pretty direct answer.

Strickland’s point of view on fight style

“The difference is when you’re fighting world-class fighters… like we had Johnny Eblen out of Bellator here. You watch me and Johnny fight, it’s a f****ing chess match,” Strickland said. “World-class striking meets world-class striking. You’ll watch the pinnacle of any sport, and you’re like why is it different? Because I’m fighting the very best.

“So you bring in anybody who is not a top world champion, it’s easy. But you bring in an elite-level striker who has trained their entire life for this moment, and it’s a chess match…four-ounce gloves, with a cage, it’s harder to see. But there’s a reason that every time I lose a f***ing decision the guy’s face looks like he’s been hit by a truck, and all I have is a black eye or a scratch.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Will Sean Strickland become UFC middleweight champion again this weekend? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

