Sean Strickland explains why his fight style changes from gym to Octagon

UFC star Sean Strickland has explained why his fight style changes between bouts in the gym and what he does inside the Octagon.

As we know, Sean Strickland is a pretty eccentric guy. In addition to some of his outlandish views, there are also multiple videos of him training pretty hard in the gym – and that’s an understatement. However, some have often questioned why he doesn’t always bring that same kind of energy when he’s competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

He tends to be more tactical, and doesn’t throw caution to the wind quite as much with his striking. Of course, against Dricus du Plessis on Saturday, the overwhelming expectation is that we’re going to be treated to something pretty special – as was the case in their first encounter.

During a recent interview, Strickland was asked about this talking point and gave a pretty direct answer.