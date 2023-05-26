search

Mitch Ramirez would happily step in the Octagon with Conor McGregor after ‘Notorious’ got him kicked off TUF 31

By Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Mitch Ramirez wouldn’t hesitate if given the chance to fight UFC mega star Conor McGregor.

Mitch Ramirez Conor McGregor

McGregor has a lot of pull in the UFC. The promotion’s president Dana White has even admitted that the “Notorious” one gets more leeway than other fighters due to his drawing ability. That McGregor privilege was in full force during filming for season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Daniel Rubenstein revealed that three fighters initially slated to compete on TUF 31 were removed in favor of McGregor’s handpicked athletes. One of the fighters removed from the show was Ramirez.

Mitch Ramirez On Fighting Conor McGregor

During an interview with Fight Fluency, Mitch Ramirez was asked if he’d have more aggression toward McGregor if he were to ever be offered a fight against him. Ramirez responded with the following:

“I mean, I feel like I’d be throwing from the hips a little harder, maybe,” Ramirez said. “Yeah man, I mean like I said, I guess it’s one these things, dude. Am I angry about it? Yeah. Can I understand it? Yeah. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, it’s not personal, it’s business,’ but it’s like, dude, it’s not personal until it’s your business. Then it is personal, and this is fist fighting. So, at the end of all of it, yeah dude. I’d fight him just like I’d fight anybody else, man. Yeah, the answer’s yeah. If Conor wanted to fight, would I chuck bombs at him? F**k yeah I’d chuck bombs at him, dude.”

Ramirez has a perfect pro MMA record of 7-0, per Tapology. His last outing took place against Jeremie Holloway at XMMA 6: Bash at the Beach. Ramirez won the bout via third-round TKO courtesy of his leg kicks.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

