Tim Ferriss admits ONE Championship discovery “blew my mind” in Chatri Sityodtong interview
World-famous entrepreneur and podcast host Tim Ferriss has caught ONE Championship fever.
On the most recent episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, the renowned investor sat down with ONE Championship’s Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for a long-form discussion. The two chatted about life, culture, and combat sports. That led to Ferriss divulging how he discovered ONE Championship.
Ferriss explained how he and his friends have a group chat, where they talk about all the biggest and best fights as well as share combat sports clips.
That’s when Ferriss was exposed to the multitude of disciplines on hand in ONE. So much so that he tracked down the monthly shows on Amazon Prime. And ever since then, he’s had his teeth sunk into the weekly happenings of the Asia-based promotion.
“One of my friends, Doug, I’ll give him credit, said, ‘Have you guys seen ONE?’ And I was like, ‘What the hell is ONE?’ And he pointed me to ONE on Amazon Prime. And I thought to myself, ‘How on earth have I not seen this before,'” he said.
“And I have to say, it brought back so many memories of prime time, and hopefully, you take this as a compliment, Pride, K-1, all of these incredibly powerful memories, these nostalgic experiences that I had and blew my mind, completely blew my mind.”
Chatri Sityodtong explains how he stays connected to ONE Championship’s athletes
ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is not your regular boss.
On top of running ONE Championship, the promotional front man is also an esteemed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt under the legendary Renzo Gracie. That’s an accolade that’s far from easy to attain from one of the most iconic grapplers in the world.
So when Sityodtong isn’t at his desk or flying around the planet, you can find him putting in his daily effort on the grappling mats, earning his keep. It allows him to stay centered and on top of the ever-flourishing footprint of ONE Championship.
Not only that, but he practices what he preaches.
ONE’s athletes across Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA, and submission grappling are the best in the world in their chosen fields. So in order to remain relatable to the arduous efforts that ONE’s World Champions go through, Sityodtong ensures he goes through the same uncomfortable situations.
He explains that he walks into the gym, he leaves his ego at the door, and is simply just another practitioner striving to get better.
“So you have to let your ego completely disappear. In society I’m a CEO, but when I’m in training, I’m a nobody. These guys beat on me, but it levels me up. It’s a daily reminder to me that I’m here to learn, grow, and evolve, and be the very best martial arts I can be,” he said.
“So that’s something I do every day. Number one, I love it. It’s my greatest obsession in life. I do go through pain and I do go suffering every single day because it’s a part of this warrior mindset.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chatri Sityodtong ONE Championship