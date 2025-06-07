Tim Ferriss admits ONE Championship discovery “blew my mind” in Chatri Sityodtong interview

World-famous entrepreneur and podcast host Tim Ferriss has caught ONE Championship fever.

On the most recent episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, the renowned investor sat down with ONE Championship’s Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for a long-form discussion. The two chatted about life, culture, and combat sports. That led to Ferriss divulging how he discovered ONE Championship.

Ferriss explained how he and his friends have a group chat, where they talk about all the biggest and best fights as well as share combat sports clips.

That’s when Ferriss was exposed to the multitude of disciplines on hand in ONE. So much so that he tracked down the monthly shows on Amazon Prime. And ever since then, he’s had his teeth sunk into the weekly happenings of the Asia-based promotion.

“One of my friends, Doug, I’ll give him credit, said, ‘Have you guys seen ONE?’ And I was like, ‘What the hell is ONE?’ And he pointed me to ONE on Amazon Prime. And I thought to myself, ‘How on earth have I not seen this before,'” he said.

“And I have to say, it brought back so many memories of prime time, and hopefully, you take this as a compliment, Pride, K-1, all of these incredibly powerful memories, these nostalgic experiences that I had and blew my mind, completely blew my mind.”