Tim Ferriss admits ONE Championship discovery “blew my mind” in Chatri Sityodtong interview

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 6, 2025

World-famous entrepreneur and podcast host Tim Ferriss has caught ONE Championship fever.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

On the most recent episode of The Tim Ferriss Show, the renowned investor sat down with ONE Championship’s Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for a long-form discussion. The two chatted about life, culture, and combat sports. That led to Ferriss divulging how he discovered ONE Championship.

Ferriss explained how he and his friends have a group chat, where they talk about all the biggest and best fights as well as share combat sports clips.

That’s when Ferriss was exposed to the multitude of disciplines on hand in ONE. So much so that he tracked down the monthly shows on Amazon Prime. And ever since then, he’s had his teeth sunk into the weekly happenings of the Asia-based promotion.

“One of my friends, Doug, I’ll give him credit, said, ‘Have you guys seen ONE?’ And I was like, ‘What the hell is ONE?’ And he pointed me to ONE on Amazon Prime. And I thought to myself, ‘How on earth have I not seen this before,'” he said.

“And I have to say, it brought back so many memories of prime time, and hopefully, you take this as a compliment, Pride, K-1, all of these incredibly powerful memories, these nostalgic experiences that I had and blew my mind, completely blew my mind.”

Chatri Sityodtong explains how he stays connected to ONE Championship’s athletes

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is not your regular boss.

On top of running ONE Championship, the promotional front man is also an esteemed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt under the legendary Renzo Gracie. That’s an accolade that’s far from easy to attain from one of the most iconic grapplers in the world.

So when Sityodtong isn’t at his desk or flying around the planet, you can find him putting in his daily effort on the grappling mats, earning his keep. It allows him to stay centered and on top of the ever-flourishing footprint of ONE Championship.

Not only that, but he practices what he preaches.

ONE’s athletes across Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA, and submission grappling are the best in the world in their chosen fields. So in order to remain relatable to the arduous efforts that ONE’s World Champions go through, Sityodtong ensures he goes through the same uncomfortable situations.

He explains that he walks into the gym, he leaves his ego at the door, and is simply just another practitioner striving to get better.

“So you have to let your ego completely disappear. In society I’m a CEO, but when I’m in training, I’m a nobody. These guys beat on me, but it levels me up. It’s a daily reminder to me that I’m here to learn, grow, and evolve, and be the very best martial arts I can be,” he said.

“So that’s something I do every day. Number one, I love it. It’s my greatest obsession in life. I do go through pain and I do go suffering every single day because it’s a part of this warrior mindset.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chatri Sityodtong ONE Championship

Related

George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85

George Jarvis vows to show "lifetime of work" versus Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 6, 2025
Freddie Haggerty
ONE Championship

Freddie Haggerty responds to "delusional" Johan Ghazali as intense rivalry heats up

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 5, 2025

Freddie Haggerty and Johan Ghazali have been on a collision course for well over a year now. And while their paths have yet to cross in ONE Championship, a showdown feels inevitable.

Chatri Sityodtong
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong, Tim Ferriss break down what makes ONE Championship "spectacularly good"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 5, 2025

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has never wanted to own just another combat sports company. He’s wanted it to stand out from the rest. That’s part of what has made ONE Championship the global giant it is today.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin entertains idea of potential transition to wrestling after MMA career

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2025

Two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin has had an undeniable rise to the top of ONE Championship. Through his knockout power and verbal skills on the microphone, he’s proven to have both the gift of the gab and the gift of the jab. So he believes he could succeed in a future transition to pro wrestling.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali eager to showcase new skills developed under kickboxing legend Superbon at ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2025

Teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali’s raw talent has made him a star in ONE Championship. But in order to reach the next level, he’s recently been resculpted by ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon.

Roberto Soldic

Roberto Soldic revisits lessons learned from early setbacks in ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2025
Taiki Naito
Taiki Naito

Taiki Naito has "high expectations" for remapped striking style at ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2025

Results haven’t recently favored Japanese striking standout Taiki Naito. So this year, “Silent Sniper” has been honing his craft in to reinvent himself.

John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker reveals why ONE Championship's multi-sport model "has benefited" the Brazilian legend

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 2, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker has become everything he has wanted and more in combat sports. And he puts that down to the options on hand in ONE Championship.

Johan Estupinan
ONE Championship

Johan Estupinan confident he will finish Taiki Naito "in the first round" at ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 2, 2025

Fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai star Johan Estupinan has had a whirlwind run through his division. He’s defeated promising prospects and rising stars. He’ll now face a grizzled veteran who he plans to make an example of.

Kulabdam
ONE Championship

Kulabdam and Felipe Lobo look to punch their way to World Title shot at ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 2, 2025

Two of ONE Championship’s longest-tenured bantamweights in Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and #3-ranked contender Felipe Lobo will throw down at ONE Friday Fights 114.