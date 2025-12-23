Mohammad Siasarani’s turbulent path to ONE Championship’s main roster

Mohammad Siasarani arrived at ONE Championship ready to bleed. Three years later, he learned when to make opponents bleed instead.

The 23-year-old Iranian striker earned a $100,000 contract with ONE Championship after knocking out Jo Nattawut at ONE Friday Fights 137 on Friday, December 19, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The second-round finish capped a journey that started with raw toughness and ended with calculated violence.

Siasarani opened his ONE Friday Fights campaign in January 2023 against Avatar PK Saenchai. He absorbed punishment, walked through fire, and grinded out a majority decision. The performance showed heart but lacked polish. That changed over time.

The Team Mehdi Zatout product switched to kickboxing four months later against Moroccan standout Mohammed Boutasaa. He deliberately dropped his guard to bait counters before landing heavier shots in return. The unanimous decision surprised people who thought he was just tough. He proved he could think too.

Mohammad Siasarani built contract case through elite victories

The momentum carried into Muay Thai that July against Mohammad Satanfah Sitsongpeenong. Siasarani got dropped in the first round but responded immediately with his own knockdown. Then he poured on pressure and finished the Thai striker with punches before the round ended. The finish marked his evolution from survivor to killer.

His upset of legendary striker Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in September cemented his reputation. He dropped the Thai icon in the second round and controlled the pace to earn a unanimous decision. The victory closed a perfect 2023 campaign.

But 2024 brought reality checks. Shadow Singha Mawynn battered him with a liver shot in September. Khunsuek dropped him with a head kick two months later. Back-to-back unanimous decision losses exposed weaknesses that needed fixing.

Siasarani answered those lessons in 2025. He beat surging Liu Mengyang by split decision in April, handing the Chinese striker his only ONE Championship loss. Then he outpointed Japanese debutant Kaito Ono and Polish fighter Oskar Siegert to build a three-fight winning streak.

The knockout of Nattawut sealed everything. A clean one-two combination shut the former world title challenger’s lights off in round two. The finish showed patience paired with power. Raw toughness transformed into precise finishing ability earned Siasarani his spot on the main roster.

Mohammad Siasarani now carries a 7-2 ONE Championship record and a four-fight winning streak into the global stage.