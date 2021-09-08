Michael Bisping hopes Evander Holyfield batters ‘piece of s–t’ Vitor Belfort: “I would take great pleasure in that”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping would love nothing more than to see Evander Holyfield batter Vitor Belfort on Saturday night.

Holyfield and Belfort are set to collide in a boxing match at the Hard Rock Seminole in Hollywood, Florida, on September 11.

The bout will mark Evander Holyfield’s first fight since May of 2011 where he defeated Brian Nielsen by way of TKO. Vitor Belfort, meanwhile, has gone 1-0 in his professional boxing career. ‘The Phenom’ most recently competed in combat sports in 2018, where he suffered a KO loss to Lyoto Machida.

Michael Bisping, who is a former opponent of Belfort’s, did not shy away when asked who he will be rooting for this weekend.

“I hope Evander (Holyfield) beats the f—k out of him,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast (h/t Middleeasy). “That’s all I’m going to say, I’m not going to go into a technical breakdown of it. God knows what Vitor has been doing. We knew he had good boxing, we knew he had fast hands, we knew he could pack a punch.”

Michael Bisping continued:

“Evander Holyfield is a big dude… I f—king hope [he beats Belfort]. I would take great pleasure in that. I don’t care what you say, he was on juice and he beat me fair and square. When people beat me in the past, I don’t harbour a grudge, I wish them all the best… He’s just a piece of s—t. I don’t give a f—k… I hope Evander batters him.”

Michael Bisping suffered a head-kick knockout loss to the ‘TRT’ version of Vitor Belfort back in 2013. That nasty strike left ‘The Count’ with a detached retina and caused permanent damage to his eyesight.

