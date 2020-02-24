Joe Rogan wants Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes rematch

UFC commentator Joe Rogan wants to see a rematch between UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones and recent title challenger Dominick Reyes.

Jones and Reyes collided in the main event of UFC 247 earlier this month. After five competitive rounds, Jones retained his title with a unanimous decision, though many fans and pundits believe Reyes did enough to earn the judges’ nod — and the belt.

Rogan believes a rematch between the two fighters is in order, and is confident that Reyes would perform even better the second time around.

“I’m excited to see that rematch,” Rogan said on the Joe Rogan Experience Fight Companion podcast (transcript via MMA Fighting). “I think Dominick Reyes will be even better in the rematch. I think Dominick Reyes realizes now that it’s all about having the energy in that third, fourth, and fifth round, and having now been to the top of the mountain and faced the dragon, I think he’s gonna come back better than ever.

“I’d like to see it,” Rogan added. “I want to see what Reyes can do, too. Reyes has got that rub now. Reyes is gonna come into that second fight knowing he came a c*nt hair away from being the light heavyweight champion of the world. One judge gave it to Jon four rounds to one which is f*cking embarrassingly bad but other than that… ”

Jon Jones has now come dangerously close to losing his belt in his last two fights, having won razor-close decisions over Reyes and Thiago Santos. On the same episode of his podcast, Rogan speculated that the champ might be getting a little bit bored.

“You’ve got to wonder how much of that slowing down is his enthusiasm, how much of it is physical,” Rogan queried. “Maybe if a big fight comes up like a Stipe Miocic fight, or Francis [Ngannou]… He had a couple of years off because of all his troubles outside of the Octagon. Two years where he really wasn’t fighting. But other than that, he’s had nine solid years against world-championship caliber fighters.”

Do you agree with Joe Rogan on this one? Do you want to see a rematch between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/24/2020.