Tyson Fury has a message for Anthony Joshua following KO win over Kubrat Pulev

Tyson Fury sent a message to Anthony Joshua shortly after the Watford native scored a knockout win over Kubrat Pulev this evening.

Joshua (24-1) squared off with Pulev (28-2) tonight at The SSE Arena in London where he successfully defended his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles with a ninth-round KO.

Current WBC and The Ring heavyweight title holder, Tyson Fury (30-0-1) was clearly watching tonight’s contest. ‘The Gypsy King’ took to Twitter immediately following Joshua’s win where he shared the following message.

“Well there you go everyone. Anthony Joshua just shit himself live on television. He got asked if he wanted the fight, and he went around the bushes and put his ass on the edge. I want the fight. I want the fight next! I’ll know him out inside of three rounds.” – Tyson Fury said in the video below.

“Anthony Joshua it’s a matter of time… I’ll spank you like I did Deontay Wilder 2/3 rounds. #YOUBUMSOSER #letsgetiton” – Fury captioned the video.

Tyson Fury last competed in February where he earned a seventh round TKO victory over the previously undefeated Deontay Wilder. That win was preceded by a unanimous decision victory over Otto Wallin.

As for Anthony Joshua, prior to knocking out Kubrat Pulev a tonight’s event in London, the British standout was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Andy Ruiz Jr.

Would you like to see a heavyweight super-fight between current champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua booked next? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2020