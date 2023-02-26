Dana White reveals plans for Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev following UFC 284 title fight

UFC President Dana White wants to book Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2, but not right now.

Volkanovski, the reigning UFC Featherweight Champion, challenged Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship in the main event of UFC 284 earlier this month. After five rounds of thrilling action, Makhachev was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Given how well-received the fight was among fans, many are calling for an immediate rematch, but that doesn’t appear to be in the cards. Speaking to reporters during the UFC Vegas 70 post-fight press conference, White shared his belief that Volkanovski should go through with a title unification bout against interim 145-pound champion Yair Rodriguez next (h/t MMAJunkie).

“To me, the fight that makes sense is you make Yair vs. Vokanovski,” White said. “Islam vs. somebody whenever that happens, and then you do the rematch.”

With that said, Dana White continues to gush over the efforts of Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev for their UFC Lightweight Championship fight.

“When you make a super fight, could you possibly have a better result than we did?” White said at the UFC Fight Night 220 post-fight press conference when asked about Makhachev vs. Volkanovski. “The entire world is arguing on who won. That’s a superfight and it delivered.

“The only thing that could possibly be better than that is the guy who’s fighting for the interim title, comes out looking incredible, too. So now you have Yair vs. Volkanovski. We’ll see what happens with Islam and who he ends up fighting next. You have to do Yair. You have to do that fight. He came out looking like an absolute stud that night. And then you have the rematch after they both fight again. It could not have a better result.”