Joe Rogan reacts after Tyson Fury KO’s Deontay Wilder in trilogy: “All hail the Gypsy King”

UFC analyst Joe Rogan reacted after Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in trilogy their trilogy, stating “all hail the Gypsy King.”

In one of the craziest heavyweight boxing matches of all time, Fury knocked out Wilder in the 11th round after a back-and-forth fight where both fighters were knocked down several times. It was an incredible war between two of the best heavyweight boxers we have ever seen, but at the end of the fight, it was Fury getting his hand raised yet again. Fury is now 2-0-1 overall in the trilogy against Wilder and he’s proven that he is the better man. But regardless of Fury being the better boxer, Wilder certainly proved his toughness in the trilogy fight. It was an amazing fight and after, Rogan had nothing but good things to say.

Taking to his social media following the back-and-forth war, Rogan had great things to say about Fury in the wake of his lastest knockout victory. Check out Rogan’s comments here.

All hail the @gypsyking101! One of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time. Incredible.

There is no doubt it was one of the most epic heavyweight title fights we have ever seen. Both Fury and Wilder showed the world in their three fights that they match up incredibly well against one another. But at the end of the day, it is Fury who has proven to be the better man by knocking Wilder out in the last two fights. Regardless, Wilder showed up to fight and his heart and toughness were reasons why this fight turned into such a classic. As Rogan said, it truly was one of the greatest heavyweight boxing matches of all time.

Did you have a similar reaction to Joe Rogan after watching the trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder?