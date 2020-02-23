Tyson Fury called out for summer showdown by Anthony Joshua’s promoter

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn called out superstar Tyson Fury for a summer showdown between the two best boxing heavyweights in the world.

Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch on Saturday night in Las Vegas to emerge as the top heavyweight in boxing. Joshua, meanwhile, defeated Andy Ruiz Jr. in December in Saudi Arabia to re-establish himself as an elite heavyweight. Both Fury and Joshua are the No. 1 and No. 2 heavyweights in the world, respectively, so a fight between them makes a lot of sense.

Following Fury’s win over Wilder, Joshua’s promoter Hearn called out Fury for a summer showdown. Check out Hearn’s message for Fury on Twitter below.

No need for a third let’s go straight to it in the Summer! #undisputed — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) February 23, 2020

“No need for a third let’s go straight to it in the Summer! #undisputed”

Fury vs. Joshua would represent a massive heavyweight title fight in the world of boxing. Following Fury’s win over Wilder in their rematch and Joshua’s win over Ruiz Jr. in their rematch, the pair are now universally regarded as the two best heavyweight boxers in the world. It’s only natural, then, that the calls for them to fight each other are out there.

Of course, there is one issue with a potential Fury vs. Joshua matchup. There have been reports that Joshua is set to fight Kubrat Pulev in the next few months, so Joshua would either have to beat him and be able to make a quick turnaround fight against Fury or the Pulev fight would need to be scrapped so Joshua could fight Fury instead.

Then again, with Fury being called out by UFC heavyweights such as Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou, he’s going to have plenty of options for his next opponent. Regardless of who it is, Fury’s next fight is going to be absolutely massive.

Do you want to see Tyson Fury fight Anthony Joshua this summer?