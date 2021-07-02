Rashad Evans explains why he is the perfect opponent for Logan Paul

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans explained why he is the perfect opponent for YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul.

Evans recently announced that he is returning to combat sports after spending the last several years away in retirement. “Suga” is planning on making his comeback in the boxing ring, and he has already zeroed in on Paul as a potential opponent. Paul is coming off of an exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather and Evans would represent another big name on his resume if he is interested in the fight. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Evans explained why he is the ideal opponent for Paul and why his opponent should sign on to fight him.

“I think I am the fight for Logan Paul. If Logan Paul is serious about fighting then he’ll fight me. If he wants to play around he can fight somebody else. But if he really wants to fight, he wants to really grow himself, then he’ll fight me,” Paul said.

“He’s a young guy, he’s got a lot of physical tools and I want to see how I match up with that. I think it would be a fight that fans would want to see. They’ve seen him with Floyd Mayweather. They’ve seen he’s got a little bit of squabble, he can hang in there. He hung in there with the champ. The champ wasn’t able to get him out of there,” continued Evans.

“Let’s see what he’s really about. I think his next fight has to be what he’s about. It can’t just be about surviving. He’s really got to go out there and try to put it on somebody. He doesn’t want to keep fighting all these guys, all these legit boxers who’s got all these skills. He might as well try his hand with me.”

