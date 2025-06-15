Cody Garbrandt reacts following UFC Atlanta loss to Raoni Barcelos

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 15, 2025

Cody Garbrandt fell short at UFC Atlanta, and he has spoken out following the loss.

Cody Garbrandt UFC Atlanta

“No Love” shared the Octagon with Raoni Barcelos on the main card of UFC Atlanta. Garbrandt was hoping to rebound from a submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo. While Garbrandt went the distance this time, he was unable to defeat Barcelos.

Don’t expect “No Love” to let the loss discourage him.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER RAONI BARCELOS DEFEATS CODY GARBRANDT AT UFC ATLANTA

Cody Garbrandt Vows to Be Back

In a new post on his Instagram page, Cody Garbrandt had a brief message for his supporters following UFC Atlanta.

“Not our night in the office but nothing changes. @cody_nolove will be back. Happy to be with my brothers. Back to work Monday.”

Garbrandt is in search of his first victory since late 2023 when he knocked out Brian Kelleher. While Garbrandt has suffered his second straight loss, Barcelos is now riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Garbrandt, Payton Talbott, and Cristian Quiñonez.

Barcelos hasn’t suffered a loss since Aug. 2023. Following a two-fight skid, the 25-fight veteran rebounded with the aforementioned hot streak.

What’s next for “No Love” remains to be seen. Garbrandt hasn’t been involved in the UFC bantamweight title picture in quite some time, but he’s still a name who fans recognize. “No Love” has also been competitive in fights, but he hasn’t been able to have consistent success since his run with the 135-pound gold.

The good news for Garbrandt fans is the fact that “No Love” has no plans of hanging up his gloves at the moment. He will turn 34 years old this July and still feels there’s some gas left in the tank. Time will tell if Garbrandt can turn things around the next time he steps inside the cage.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

