VIDEO | Jorge Masvidal trashes Kamaru Usman’s pad work, apologizes to Stephen A. Smith

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal trashed UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s pad work and said the MMA community owes Stephen A. Smith an apology.

Masvidal will be fighting Usman at International Fight Week in July in Las Vegas for the 170lbs title. In the leadup to the fight the two have been jawing back-and-forth in interviews and on social media, and that will continue to be the case for the next few months until the fight goes down.

On Tuesday, Masvidal took the trash-talking to the next level when he posted a video of Usman doing pad work and trashed his technique. Masvidal went so far as to say he was apologizing on behalf of the MMA community to Smith after the ESPN reporter was made the laughing stock of fight fans after a video of him doing pad work recently surfaced.

Check out what Masvidal wrote about Usman’s pad work on his Twitter.

I want to apologize to @stephenasmith on behalf of the mma community. They had something to say about you but wtf is this? pic.twitter.com/TT38TRSI9C — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 12, 2020

“I want to apologize to @stephenasmith on behalf of the mma community. They had something to say about you but wtf is this?”

Don’t expect the trash-talking between these two to stop anytime soon. With Masvidal and Usman fighting in July, there’s still almost six months until the fight so there’s plenty of time for both men to really go at each other over social media.

When Masvidal and Usman do fight, it’s expected to headline one of the biggest UFC cards of the year. Masvidal’s stock has never been higher after he knocked out Darren Till and Ben Askren and defeated Nate Diaz via doctor stoppage TKO, while Usman is coming off of a huge knockout win over Colby Covington. It’s going to be an amazing fight, and all the trash talk will only serve to get fight fans more hyped.

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal criticizing the video of Kamaru Usman’s pad work?