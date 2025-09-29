Merab Dvalishvili shares interesting assessment of JDM vs. Islam Makhachev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 29, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev

Merab Dvalishvili has weighed in on the upcoming UFC welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.

Maddalena will put the 170-pound gold at stake inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 15. The bout will headline UFC 322. Makhachev vacated the UFC Lightweight Championship in an attempt to secure gold in a second weight class.

Dvalishvili knows a thing or two about title fights. The reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion recently spoke to Helen Yee, and he gave his assessment of the showdown between Maddalena and Makhachev (via MMAJunkie).

“It’s going to be hard for him, but it’s possible for Islam Makhachev to win the second belt,” Dvalishvili said in an interview with Helen Yee. “JDM is a great fighter, a great striker, but Islam is tricky. He has good wrestling, and he’s a southpaw. He doesn’t get hit, but he takes people down and he mauls people. Also, we all see the JDM-Belal Muhammad fight, and I’m sure Islam will take lots of lessons from the this fight and maybe make adjustments. It’s possible. It’s going to be hard, but Islam can win the second belt.”

Maddalena captured the welterweight title back in May when he defeated Makhachev’s teammate Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision. Maddalena is hoping to find the same success with his takedown defense and standup. Makhachev is an elite grappler who can hold his own standing, but many wonder how he will look moving up a weight class. Makhachev has been known to spar with teammates who are bigger than him.

UFC 322 will also feature a women’s flyweight title fight. Zhang Weili relinquished the strawweight gold to challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the 125-pound championship. That super fight will serve as the UFC 322 co-main event. The card will also see former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards collide with Carlos Prates.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Jack Della Maddalena Merab Dvalishvili UFC

