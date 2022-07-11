Jake Paul states Hasim Rahman Jr. showdown in jeopardy: “He’s scared to fight me”

According to Jake Paul, his showdown with Hasim Rahman Jr. might not happen after all.

‘The Problem Child’ was set to face Tommy Fury next month at Madison Square Garden. However, ‘TNT’ was pulled from the fight due to issues gaining entry to the country. As a result, the YouTuber-turned-boxer gave a timer on the fight happening.

As of last week, the Brit could not figure out his visa issues. Due to that, Paul began looking at different opponents. The 25-year-old soon settled on heavyweight prospect Hasim Rahman Jr. as his next foe.

The fight shocked fans, given his new opponent’s pedigree and experience. However, it seems that the bout might not happen after all. Jake Paul discusses his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

The 25-year-old stated that ‘Gold Blooded’ is currently trying to secure a higher payday for the bout. Paul revealed that as a result, the Showtime pay-per-view headliner is currently up in the air.

“Hasim Rahman Jr. right now is trying to re-negotiate his contract. So, he signed a contract last week for ten times more than what he’s ever been paid for one of his fights. Boom, fast forward one week, he’s trying to suck more money out of the fight. He’s trying to do anything he can to claw and make the money because he realizes the consequences of what might happen.”

Jake Paul continued, “I think he’s actually scared to fight me. A lot of these guys are excited by the money at first, but when it comes time to start training and getting into camp, they all chicken out. Who knows if the fight is even going to happen at this point. We’re not going to pay him more money, he’s not worth it.”

Do you think Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. will happen? Sound off in the comment section below!

