Dana White on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA promotion Eagle FC: “He’s going to learn. If he doesn’t know, he’s going to know”

UFC president Dana White has issued a warning to Khabib Nurmagomedov about the struggles of being a fight promoter.

While the UFC may be continuing to flourish, there are plenty of promotions out there that are also attempting to carve out their own path in the crowded mixed martial arts space. One such example is Eagle FC, the promotion that was founded by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Eagle FC is planning on running seven or eight events in the United States alone in 2022 and while that may seem ambitious, Khabib appears to be feeling pretty confident about the future for his new brand.

When asked about the project, Dana White had some ominous words for the former 155-pound king.

“I haven’t talked to Khabib about his promotion at all,” White said. “He’s going to find out what it’s like to be on the other side. It’s not as fun as it seems. He’s going to learn. If he doesn’t know, he’s going to know.”

“If he calls me and wants advice, I would absolutely give him advice,” White said. “But I think he’s going to learn the hard way.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

The fact that fighters such as Rashad Evans and Kevin Lee have already signed for EFC is a great indication of their ambition moving forward. Of course, there are always going to be hurdles for them to clear along the way, which is why White wants to make it clear to Khabib that this is going to take a lot of time and effort if he wants it to be a global success.

