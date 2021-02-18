UFC Vegas 20: ‘Rozenstruik vs. Gane’ Fight Card and Start Times

UFC Vegas 20 will be the second of two pivotal heavyweight main events going back to back as Jairzinho Rozenstruik looks to put a stop to Ciryl Gane.
To close out 2020, France’s Gane extended his undefeated record to 7-0 by earning his biggest win yet. Opening up the main card of UFC 256, Gane disposed of former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos by second-round TKO.
Just like his next opponent, the 11-1 Rozenstruik’s last victory also came over “Cigano.” At UFC 252 in August, “Bigi Boy” TKO’d the legend in the second frame of their meeting to rebound off his first career loss to Francis Ngannou.
The victor of their meeting will put themselves in a prime position to get all that much closer to a title shot in a newly crowded land of giants.
Additionally, UFC Vegas 20 will feature the return of rising Russian dominator, Magomed Ankalaev (14-1). Standing in his way will be the longtime deliverer of excitement, Nikita “The Miner” Krylov (26-7).
Lined up for 13 bouts overall — 12 depending on if Raoni Barcelos can find an opponent at bantamweight — UFC Vegas 20 is set to kick off with the prelims at 5:00 PM EST and lead into the main card at 8:00 PM EST.
The lineup as it currently stands can be seen in its entirety down below.
- Heavyweight – 207-265lbs: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane
- Light heavyweight -205lbs: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Nikita Krylov
- Bantamweight – 135lbs: Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson
- Light heavyweight: William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield
- Bantamweight: Sabina Mazo vs. Alexis Davis
- Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. TBD
- Welterweight – 170lbs: Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown
- Featherweight -145lbs: Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom
- Flyweight – 125lbs: Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
- Lightweight – 155lbs: Alexander Hernandez vs. Thiago Moisés
- Bantamweight: Vince Cachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence
- Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Maxim Grishin
- Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera