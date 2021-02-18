UFC Vegas 20: ‘Rozenstruik vs. Gane’ Fight Card and Start Times

UFC Vegas 20 will be the second of two pivotal heavyweight main events going back to back as Jairzinho Rozenstruik looks to put a stop to Ciryl Gane.

To close out 2020, France’s Gane extended his undefeated record to 7-0 by earning his biggest win yet. Opening up the main card of UFC 256, Gane disposed of former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos by second-round TKO.

Just like his next opponent, the 11-1 Rozenstruik’s last victory also came over “Cigano.” At UFC 252 in August, “Bigi Boy” TKO’d the legend in the second frame of their meeting to rebound off his first career loss to Francis Ngannou.

The victor of their meeting will put themselves in a prime position to get all that much closer to a title shot in a newly crowded land of giants.

Additionally, UFC Vegas 20 will feature the return of rising Russian dominator, Magomed Ankalaev (14-1). Standing in his way will be the longtime deliverer of excitement, Nikita “The Miner” Krylov (26-7).

Lined up for 13 bouts overall — 12 depending on if Raoni Barcelos can find an opponent at bantamweight — UFC Vegas 20 is set to kick off with the prelims at 5:00 PM EST and lead into the main card at 8:00 PM EST.

The lineup as it currently stands can be seen in its entirety down below.

Heavyweight – 207-265lbs: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

Light heavyweight -205lbs: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Nikita Krylov

Bantamweight – 135lbs: Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson

Light heavyweight: William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Bantamweight: Sabina Mazo vs. Alexis Davis

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. TBD

Welterweight – 170lbs: Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Featherweight -145lbs: Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom

Flyweight – 125lbs: Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Lightweight – 155lbs: Alexander Hernandez vs. Thiago Moisés

Bantamweight: Vince Cachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Maxim Grishin

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera