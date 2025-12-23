UFC star believes Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua was scripted after watching brutal KO finish

A former UFC champion believes Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua shared a gentleman’s agreement before their heavyweight boxing match.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua showed Jake Paul there are levels to the ‘sweet science’ of boxing, but his knockout win left one UFC star with more questions than answers.

Joshua finished Paul by sixth-round knockout in their highly anticipated showdown last weekend in Miami. After Joshua dropped Paul with a thunderous right hand against the ropes, the referee stepped in to wave off the fight and awarded Joshua the victory.

Paul’s boxing career has been marred by conspiracy theories, including some believers who feel Paul’s fights are staged. A former UFC titleholder believes that narrative wasn’t disproved against Joshua.

Aljamain Sterling: Anthony Joshua ‘played with his food’ vs. Jake Paul

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling shared a unique perspective on the Paul vs. Joshua fight and how it unfolded.

“My direct thing when I was watching this was, where are the lines?” Sterling said of Paul vs. Joshua. “Because it felt like, you’ve got this Olympic-level, high-caliber level, world-class boxer in Anthony Joshua, who looks like he’s playing with his food, and people are sitting there eating it up like, ‘Oh, Jake’s doing a really good job. He’s moving his feet. He’s staying away.’ I’m just like, ‘Oh, you’re telling me this guy forgot how to cut the ring off?’

“… The way I feel, is that there’s just no way a guy of his caliber, of Anthony Joshua’s caliber of boxing, all the experience he has fighting all these other world-class guys, because we’ve seen how he fights them, and then Jake Paul comes in there, who just relatively started boxing – he’s pretty skilled for a guy at his level, for how long he’s been boxing – but not heavyweight level. Not fighting a guy who’s as well-decorated as Anthony Joshua.” (h/t MMA Junkie)