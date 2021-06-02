Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul will have no judges, but KOs are legal

This Sunday’s exhibition boxing match between the legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul will have no judges, but KOs are legal.

According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, there will be no judges ringside this weekend to score the fight between Mayweather and Paul, meaning no official winner will be produced. However, the fighters can still go for the knockout. It will be up to the referee whether or not to stop the fight due to strikes, but there will be no judges that will score the rounds.

The report says that the Florida State Boxing Commission wasn’t able to sanction this matchup as a pro bout because there is such significant size and weight difference between the fighters. Paul weighed 199lbs for his one pro boxing match against KSI which he lost by split decision, while Mayweather has mainly competed at 154lbs and 147lbs during his pro boxing career. Therefore, the fight had to be booked as an exhibition bout because the commission refused to sanction it as a pro fight, which also means there will be no judges.

The Mayweather vs. Paul boxing match will be contested for eight or less three-minute rounds. The fighters will wear 12-ounce gloves and no headgear. It is also possible that the organizers of the event could name a winner in the event that the fight does go the full eight rounds, but it won’t be counted as an official victory in the record books.

Mayweather vs. Paul takes place this Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida and will air live on Showtime PPV. The betting odds for the fight see Mayweather as a monumental favorite to defeat Paul in the boxing ring and get his hand raised.

Who do you think wins this Saturday’s exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul?